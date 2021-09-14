Steven C. Engebretson

February 12, 1948-September 12, 2021

ORION-Steven C. Engebretson, 73, of Orion, Illinois, passed away peacefully on Sunday, September 12, 2021 at home with family by his side. Visitation will be from 4:00-7:00 PM Thursday, September 16, 2021 at Gibson-Bode Funeral Home, Port Byron with a Celebration of Life Service to follow at 7:00 PM. He will be cremated following services. Face coverings are recommended. Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Association.

Steve was born on February 12, 1948 in Moline, Illinois, the son of Charles and Jeanne (Filmer) Engebretson. He married Donna M. Borkgren on September 1, 2001 in Davenport, Iowa.

Steve graduated from Riverdale High School in 1966. He began working at Sandstrom Products in Port Byron, Illinois. He then spent the next 30 years working for John Deere in the Parts Distribution Center in Milan, retiring in 2006. Steve was an avid hunter and fishermen. He loved spending time outdoors riding and taking care of his horses. In his free time, he also liked to collect Native American Artifacts and cheer on his favorite football team Notre Dame. Steve loved spending time with his family. He was a terrific husband, father, grandfather and brother.

He is survived by his wife Donna; son, Brett Engebretson of Cordova; daughter, Trish (Phil) Hartman of Port Byron; sister, Debbie (Bill) Patterson of Fenton; brother, Kevin (Trena) Engebretson of Cordova; sister-in-law Carol Borkgren (Ed Hardin) of Aledo; grandchildren, Jake, Noah, Ava, Luke, Shayla Engebretson, and Brady, Camden and Logan Hartman. He was preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Toni Stratton. Share a memory or condolence at www.gibsonbodfh.com.