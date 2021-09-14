Menu
Steven C. Engebretson
1948 - 2021
BORN
1948
DIED
2021
ABOUT
Riverdale High School
FUNERAL HOME
Gibson - Bode Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Ltd. - Port Byron
202 N. Main Street
Port Byron, IL

Steven C. Engebretson

February 12, 1948-September 12, 2021

ORION-Steven C. Engebretson, 73, of Orion, Illinois, passed away peacefully on Sunday, September 12, 2021 at home with family by his side. Visitation will be from 4:00-7:00 PM Thursday, September 16, 2021 at Gibson-Bode Funeral Home, Port Byron with a Celebration of Life Service to follow at 7:00 PM. He will be cremated following services. Face coverings are recommended. Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Association.

Steve was born on February 12, 1948 in Moline, Illinois, the son of Charles and Jeanne (Filmer) Engebretson. He married Donna M. Borkgren on September 1, 2001 in Davenport, Iowa.

Steve graduated from Riverdale High School in 1966. He began working at Sandstrom Products in Port Byron, Illinois. He then spent the next 30 years working for John Deere in the Parts Distribution Center in Milan, retiring in 2006. Steve was an avid hunter and fishermen. He loved spending time outdoors riding and taking care of his horses. In his free time, he also liked to collect Native American Artifacts and cheer on his favorite football team Notre Dame. Steve loved spending time with his family. He was a terrific husband, father, grandfather and brother.

He is survived by his wife Donna; son, Brett Engebretson of Cordova; daughter, Trish (Phil) Hartman of Port Byron; sister, Debbie (Bill) Patterson of Fenton; brother, Kevin (Trena) Engebretson of Cordova; sister-in-law Carol Borkgren (Ed Hardin) of Aledo; grandchildren, Jake, Noah, Ava, Luke, Shayla Engebretson, and Brady, Camden and Logan Hartman. He was preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Toni Stratton. Share a memory or condolence at www.gibsonbodfh.com.


Published by The Rock Island Dispatch Argus on Sep. 14, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
16
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Gibson - Bode Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Ltd. - Port Byron
202 N. Main Street , Port Byron, IL
Sep
16
Celebration of Life
7:00p.m.
Gibson - Bode Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Ltd. - Port Byron
202 N. Main Street , Port Byron, IL
Funeral services provided by:
Gibson - Bode Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Ltd. - Port Byron
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
3 Entries
Donna, We are sorry to hear of Steve´s passing. Our thoughts and prayers are with you and your family at this difficult time.
Roger and Pat Bladel
September 16, 2021
I'm so sorry to read about Steve's passing. I used to work with him at the Deere PDC warehouse. He was a nice guy with a great personality, a contagious laugh and smile. I don't anyone who did not like him. He will be missed !
Ron Rennick
Work
September 15, 2021
You have our deepest sympathies upon the death of Steve Engebretson. I am sure he will be missed. Our thoughts and prayers are with you.
Kay and Jess Casillas
Friend
September 15, 2021
