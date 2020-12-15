Menu
Steven D. Lowry
McGinnis-Chambers Funeral Home
644 River Dr
Bettendorf, IA
Steven D. Lowry, 68, of Davenport died Saturday, December 12, 2020 at the Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House, Bettendorf. Arrangements: McGinnis-Chambers Funeral Home, Bettendorf.
Published by The Rock Island Dispatch Argus on Dec. 15, 2020.
McGinnis-Chambers Funeral Home
It is with deep condolences for your loss that I send this message. Steve, because of his faith in Jesus Christ our savior is now at peace and in a better place. May our Lord also give you peace during this sad time.
Joseph Endreshak Jr.
December 22, 2020
I am sorry to hear of Stevens passing. We had a lot of good times during family gatherings as kids. May God be with the family during this time of loss. Remember he will live on in the stories you share with family and friends. And the memories you have in your hearts for him.
Vicki schalk
December 20, 2020
