Menu
Search
Menu
The Dispatch-Argus
The Dispatch-Argus HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Steven Lyle Clark
1972 - 2020
BORN
1972
DIED
2020

Steven Lyle Clark

December 29, 1972-November 27, 2020

EAST MOLINE-Steven Lyle Clark, 47, of East Moline passed away November 27, 2020 at OSF Peoria, IL.

Cremation rites have been accorded. There will be no services.

Steven Lyle Clark was born December 29, 1972 in Rock Island; the son of Daniel Clark and Cherie Reeves Clark. Steven worked for Fedex as a driver last working September of 2020. He enjoyed karaoke and playing pool. Steven liked working on classic cars. He enjoyed working on cars with his father. Steven was a huge Chicago Bears fan. Most of all he enjoyed doing things with his children. His children meant the world to him.

Those left to cherish his memory are his beloved children; Shianne Martinez, Silvis, Dayton Clark, Elyssa Clark, and Kaydee Clark all of East Moline, his father, Daniel (Debra) Clark, Port Byron, his mother, Cherie Clark Wilson, East Moline, his grandchildren, Abel Martinez and Issac Marteniz both of Silvis, his stepbrothers, Robert (Jill) Clark, Rapid City, and Christopher Clark, Albany, IL, several aunts and uncles, wife, Jessica Clark, special friends, Derrick Wright, and Brad Williams, and special caretakers, Diane Slaight and Tanya Wright.

He was preceded in death by his maternal and paternal grandparents.

Online condolences may be left at sullivanellisltd.com.


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by The Rock Island Dispatch Argus on Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Sullivan-Ellis Mortuary, Ltd.
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.