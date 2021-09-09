Menu
Steven J. Mittman
1953 - 2021
BORN
1953
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Esterdahl Mortuary & Crematory Ltd
6601 38th Ave
Moline, IL

Steven J. Mittman

December 13, 1953-September 5, 2021

MOLINE-Steven J. Mittman, 67, of Moline, passed away Sunday, September 5, 2021, at Bickford Cottage, Moline.

Funeral services will be held 10:00 a.m. Monday, September 13, 2021, at Esterdahl Mortuary and Crematory, Ltd., Moline. Visitation will be from 1:00-4:00 p.m. Sunday, September 12, 2021m at the funeral home. Burial will be at Greenview Memorial Gardens, East Moline.

Steven was born on December 13, 1953, in Moline, the son of Jack J. and Etta L. (Fulton) Mittman. He worked as a millwright for Williams and White in Moline. Steven enjoyed fishing, bowling, and golf.

Survivors include his children, Aaron (Sarah) Mittman, and Brent (Heather) Mittman; grandchildren, Nik, DeAnna, Ben, Colston, Lauren, Brendon, & Kara; siblings, Rebecca (Paul) Olmstead, and Robin (Tony) Hiatt; and special friend, Cheryl Bohnsack.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Memories may be shared online by visiting esterdahl.com.


Published by The Rock Island Dispatch Argus on Sep. 9, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
12
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Esterdahl Mortuary & Crematory Ltd
6601 38th Ave, Moline, IL
Sep
13
Funeral service
10:00a.m.
Esterdahl Mortuary & Crematory Ltd
6601 38th Ave, Moline, IL
Funeral services provided by:
Esterdahl Mortuary & Crematory Ltd
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
So sorry Becky and Robin. Good times in the old neighborhood.
Jean (Gibson) Knowles
Friend
September 12, 2021
