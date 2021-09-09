Steven J. Mittman

December 13, 1953-September 5, 2021

MOLINE-Steven J. Mittman, 67, of Moline, passed away Sunday, September 5, 2021, at Bickford Cottage, Moline.

Funeral services will be held 10:00 a.m. Monday, September 13, 2021, at Esterdahl Mortuary and Crematory, Ltd., Moline. Visitation will be from 1:00-4:00 p.m. Sunday, September 12, 2021m at the funeral home. Burial will be at Greenview Memorial Gardens, East Moline.

Steven was born on December 13, 1953, in Moline, the son of Jack J. and Etta L. (Fulton) Mittman. He worked as a millwright for Williams and White in Moline. Steven enjoyed fishing, bowling, and golf.

Survivors include his children, Aaron (Sarah) Mittman, and Brent (Heather) Mittman; grandchildren, Nik, DeAnna, Ben, Colston, Lauren, Brendon, & Kara; siblings, Rebecca (Paul) Olmstead, and Robin (Tony) Hiatt; and special friend, Cheryl Bohnsack.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

