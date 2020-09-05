Menu
Steven R. Orling

February 20, 1956- September 3, 2020

GENESEO-Steven R. Orling, 64, of Geneseo, passed away on Thursday, September 3, 2020, at Genesis Medical Center – Illini Campus, ICU – Silvis, IL. Cremation rites have been accorded and no services will be held. Private inurnment will be held at North Cemetery, Geneseo. Vandemore Funeral Homes & Crematory – Geneseo Chapel will be assisting the family with arrangements.

Steven was born February 20, 1956, the son of Flavel and Phyllis (Erdman) Orling, in Geneseo. He graduated from Geneseo High School. He was employed by Wyffels Hybrids. Steven enjoyed hunting and fishing. Those wishing to leave a message of sympathy or a cherished memory may do so by visiting www.vandemorefuneralhome.com.

He is survived by his brother, Jerry Orling. He was preceded in death by his parents, Flavel and Phyllis. A special thank you to Liz and the rest of the Genesis Medical Center – Illini Campus ICU for all of their kindness and compassion during Steven's care.


Published by The Rock Island Dispatch Argus on Sep. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
