Steven James Sajovec

September 12, 1970-September 12, 2021

BLOOMINGTON-Steven James Sajovec, 51, of Bloomington, IL died September 12th, 2021.

A memorial mass will be held on Saturday, September 25th at 10:00 a.m. at Saint Patrick Catholic Church in Colona, Illinois, with Fr. Peter Zorjan officiating. Visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. until the time of the mass at the church. Steven was born on September 12, 1970 in Silvis, IL to Rose and Louis Sajovec.

He was a United Township High School graduate of '89. Steve was a talented remodeling contractor who loved wildlife, visiting Canada, and making others laugh.

He is survived by his parents, two children, Mila and Nick, his two brothers, Louis and Tony, and his former spouse, Sarah.

Memorial contributions may be made to Saint Patrick Catholic Church of Colona, Illinois.