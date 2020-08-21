Menu
Steven T. Branham

January 9, 1955-August 18, 2020

MOLINE-Steven T. Branham, 65, of Moline, Illinois, died Tuesday, August 18, 2020, at Methodist Hospital, Peoria, Illinois.

Visitation is 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. Sunday, August 23, 2020, in the Horizon Room at Trimble Funeral Home at Trimble Pointe, 701 12th Street, Moline. Graveside services are 10:30 a.m. Monday at Chippiannock Cemetery, Rock Island. A gathering to celebrate Steve's life will be announced at a later date. Memorials may be made to the family.

Steven Timothy Branham was born January 9, 1955, in Rock Island, the son of Ray and Carmelita (Schmacht) Branham. He was a cab driver for all the Quad Cities cab companies for many years.

He was a car fanatic who enjoyed collecting vintage toys and playing pool. He was truly a people person who loved having conversations with anyone. Above all else, family and friends were the most important thing to Steve.

Steve is survived by his siblings, Rebecca "Becky" Serres of Colona, Carmen (Randy) Bugay of Moline, Michael "Scott" (JuliAnn) Branham of Cambridge, Robin Ackerland of Bettendorf, and Randy Branham of Moline. He was a wonderful uncle to 10 nieces and nephews and their families. He was preceded in death by his parents; siblings, Cynthia "Cindy" Branham and Charles "Tony" Branham; a brother-in-law, Vern Serres; and a niece, Amanda Mahar.

The family invites friends to share stories and condolences at TrimbleFuneralHomes.com.


Published by Dispatch Argus on Aug. 21, 2020.
