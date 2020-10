Susan D. Miller

September 24, 2020

Susan D. Miller, 71, passed away on September 24, 2020.

She is survived by her daughter Dawn Miller-Walker, grandchildren Keegan & Kaleb Miller, siblings Steve Ryan, Greg (Teresa) Bowles, Kelly Bowles Kent & Angela (Monte) Bowles-Seiboldt and many nieces and nephews.

She has now joined her mother Patricia Bowles, father Ray Ryan, daughter Amberly Miller and sister Vicky Miller.

Her humor, laughter and love will be missed.