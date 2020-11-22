Susan Henriksen

April 18, 1947-November 17, 2020

ROCK ISLAND-Susan Henriksen, 73, of Rock Island passed away November 17th, 2020 at Trinity Rock Island.

Susan was born April 18th, 1947 in Atlanta GA the Daughter of Paul and Marie McConville McCormack. She worked as a civilian for The United States Army for 39 years at The Rock Island Arsenal. Before retiring in 2011. Susan enjoyed chatting with childhood friends, reading, and watching her favorite television shows. If her children or grandchildren had a sports game going on. Susan was sure to be there. And has even been known to take over for a coach who was ejected. She was a proud "Honey," "Nana Sue," and Mother.

Survivors include her children Elisabeth (Jared) Thompson of Mesa, AZ and Gregory Henriksen of Colona, IL. Grandchildren Cody Northcutt, Ashley Henriksen, Karissa Henriksen, Alexander Henriksen, Atticus Henriksen, Wyat Thompson, Isabelle Thompson and, her Sister Ann Parisi.

She was preceded by her parents.

A private graveside memorial will be held by family in Massachusetts. When travel will safely allow.

Online condolences may be made at www.schrodermortuary.com