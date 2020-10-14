Menu
Susan L. Prescott
1967 - 2020
BORN
1967
DIED
2020

Susan L. Prescott

August 15, 1967-October 11, 2020

DAVENPORT-Susan L. Prescott, 53, of Davenport, Iowa, formerly of Milan, Ill., passed away Sunday October 11, 2020 at home.

A private family service will be held Tuesday, October 20, at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Milan. Entombment will be in Calvary Mausoleum, Rock Island. Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

Susan was born August 15, 1967 in Moline, Ill., a daughter of Gene and Judy (Teter) Strieder. She worked at Kenny Bush Farms for several years.

Her favorite times were those spent with family and friends. She adored her grandchildren.

Surviving are her children, Lorne (Casey) Strieder, Silvis, Ill., Amber Daughenbaugh, Texas, and Natalie Ward, Missouri; grandchildren, Ayden, Nolan, Mason and Emma; mother, Judy Hartman, New Boston, Ill.; father and stepmother, Gene (Jan) Strieder, Foley, Ala.; sisters, Carrie Larson, Oklahoma, Debbie (Curtis) Ernat, Alabama; special sister, Cindy; and numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and other family.

Susan was preceded in death by her grandparents and stepfather, Jerry Hartman, Sr.

Online condolences may be left for the family at wheelanpressly.com


Published by The Rock Island Dispatch Argus on Oct. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
1 Entry
Judy, Carie, Debbie and Family and friends, Bruce and I extend our deepest sympathies. Your are all in our thoughts and prayers.
Nancy (Boyd) Zoellner
October 14, 2020