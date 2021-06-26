Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Rock Island Dispatch Argus
The Dispatch-Argus Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Susan Morford
1955 - 2021
BORN
1955
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Trimble Funeral Home & Crematory - Moline
701 12th St
Moline, IL

Susan Morford

May 5, 1955-June 22, 2021

COAL VALLEY-Susan Morford, 66, of Coal Valley, died Tuesday, June 22, 2021, in Heartland Care Center, Moline.

Private family services will be held at Trimble Funeral Home, Moline. Burial is in Illinois City Cemetery.

Susan was born May 5, 1955, in Muscatine, to William and Hazel (Preston) Morford. She was a sous chef for several local restaurants.

She is survived by her life partner of 46 years, Sylvia Strosche; and siblings, Sandra Blackard, Carole Deyo, William Morford, Dolly Weeks, and Janet Swanson. She was preceded in death by four siblings.

Condolences may be shared at TrimbleFuneralHomes.com.

Peace be with you.


Published by The Rock Island Dispatch Argus on Jun. 26, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Trimble Funeral Home & Crematory - Moline
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Trimble Funeral Home & Crematory - Moline CityView Celebrations at Trimble Pointe.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
Sylvia, I'm sorry and saddened to learn of Susan passing. She was such a nice person. Your in my thoughts and prayers. Sue will not be forgotten. Hugs
Bonnie Brandmeyer- Westerlund
June 28, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results