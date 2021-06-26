Susan Morford

May 5, 1955-June 22, 2021

COAL VALLEY-Susan Morford, 66, of Coal Valley, died Tuesday, June 22, 2021, in Heartland Care Center, Moline.

Private family services will be held at Trimble Funeral Home, Moline. Burial is in Illinois City Cemetery.

Susan was born May 5, 1955, in Muscatine, to William and Hazel (Preston) Morford. She was a sous chef for several local restaurants.

She is survived by her life partner of 46 years, Sylvia Strosche; and siblings, Sandra Blackard, Carole Deyo, William Morford, Dolly Weeks, and Janet Swanson. She was preceded in death by four siblings.

Peace be with you.