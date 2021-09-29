Susan Shannon

October 17, 1947-September 27, 2021

HAMPTON-Susan Shannon, 73, of Hampton, Illinois, died Monday, September 27, 2021, at OSF Medical Center, Peoria, Illinois. There will be no services.

Susan Lingafelter was born October 17, 1947, In Moline, Illinois, the daughter of John and Grace (Cedarlund) Lingafelter. She married John Shannon May 17, 1969 in Moline. She was a lifelong homemaker and enjoyed watching the grandchildren play their sports, and as always, keeping her John in line.

Survivors include her husband, John; children, Jay (Dawn) Shannon, Rock Island, Darin, Rock Island; grandchildren, Austin and Tyler; great grandchildren, Carter and Violet; sister, Sandy Simoenes.

She Was preceded in death by her parents, and a brother, Steve.

