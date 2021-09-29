Menu
The Rock Island Dispatch Argus
Susan Shannon
1947 - 2021
BORN
1947
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Van Hoe Funeral Home and Crematory - East Moline
1500 Sixth Street
East Moline, IL

Susan Shannon

October 17, 1947-September 27, 2021

HAMPTON-Susan Shannon, 73, of Hampton, Illinois, died Monday, September 27, 2021, at OSF Medical Center, Peoria, Illinois. There will be no services.

Susan Lingafelter was born October 17, 1947, In Moline, Illinois, the daughter of John and Grace (Cedarlund) Lingafelter. She married John Shannon May 17, 1969 in Moline. She was a lifelong homemaker and enjoyed watching the grandchildren play their sports, and as always, keeping her John in line.

Survivors include her husband, John; children, Jay (Dawn) Shannon, Rock Island, Darin, Rock Island; grandchildren, Austin and Tyler; great grandchildren, Carter and Violet; sister, Sandy Simoenes.

She Was preceded in death by her parents, and a brother, Steve.

Online condolences may be left for the family at www.vanhoe.com


Published by The Rock Island Dispatch Argus on Sep. 29, 2021.
Funeral services provided by:
Van Hoe Funeral Home and Crematory - East Moline
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
