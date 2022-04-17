Susana Galván

May 8, 1929-April 5, 2022

WAUWATOSA-Susana passed on to eternal life on April 5, 2022 in Wauwatosa, Wisconsin. She was born in Placetas, Cuba on May 8th of 1929 and came to the United States in 1962. After a year in Miami, she and her husband Raul settled in Moline, Illinois where she worked for more than 25 years in Overseas Advertising for Deere and Company. She loved to travel and made trips to the Canary Islands, the Caribbean and Europe. After her husband's death in 1991, Susana sold the house and started a new life in Southeast Florida where she reunited with many childhood friends and family and provided a home away from home for her son and his family. She was thrilled to welcome friends and family to her condo In Coral Gables. She had a large social circle, attended many fund-raising lunches and drove into her late 80s. Her laugh was infectious and her smile bright, always with her signature red lipstick. In 2020, in the midst of the Pandemic, she packed up again and returned to the Midwest to be near her family. She leaves behind son Raul, daughter-in-law Becky Rintelmann, granddaughters Sara Schedler (Craig) and Rebecca Galván (Richard Monserud) and her beloved great grandkids - Ian and Eloise Schedler and Hudson and Matilda Monserud. The matriarch Susana leaves a gaping hole in the family - she will be sorely missed. A gathering will be held at the San Camillo Chapel, 10200 W Bluemound Road on Friday, April 22, 2022 1230PM-1PM. Mass of Christian Burial at 1PM. A Memorial Mass will be held in Coral Gables, Florida in early summer. Condolences to: www.beckerritter.com