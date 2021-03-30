Suzanne M. Caldwell

May 30, 1964-March 28, 2021

ROCK ISLAND-Suzanne M. Caldwell, 56, of Rock island, passed away Sunday, March 28, 2021 at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics, Iowa City.

Visitation will be held from 4:00 pm to 6:00 pm on Wednesday, March 31, 2021 at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Milan. All visitors are required to wear masks and practice social distancing. A private graveside will be held. Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

Suzanne was born on May 30, 1964 in Moline, the daughter of Ronald and Beverly (Schultz) Sandahl. She married Eric Caldwell on September 18, 1999 in Las Vegas. Suzanne worked for Metro MRI in the scheduling department. She loved music, writing, and traveling.

Suzanne is survived by her husband, Eric Caldwell; mother, Bev Sandahl; sister, Rhonda Sandahl; and cat, Scarlet. She was preceded in death by her father, Ronald Sandahl; and her grandparents.

