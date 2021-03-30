Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Rock Island Dispatch Argus
The Dispatch-Argus Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Suzanne M. Caldwell
1964 - 2021
BORN
1964
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home - Rock Island
3030 7th Ave
Rock Island, IL

Suzanne M. Caldwell

May 30, 1964-March 28, 2021

ROCK ISLAND-Suzanne M. Caldwell, 56, of Rock island, passed away Sunday, March 28, 2021 at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics, Iowa City.

Visitation will be held from 4:00 pm to 6:00 pm on Wednesday, March 31, 2021 at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Milan. All visitors are required to wear masks and practice social distancing. A private graveside will be held. Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

Suzanne was born on May 30, 1964 in Moline, the daughter of Ronald and Beverly (Schultz) Sandahl. She married Eric Caldwell on September 18, 1999 in Las Vegas. Suzanne worked for Metro MRI in the scheduling department. She loved music, writing, and traveling.

Suzanne is survived by her husband, Eric Caldwell; mother, Bev Sandahl; sister, Rhonda Sandahl; and cat, Scarlet. She was preceded in death by her father, Ronald Sandahl; and her grandparents.

Online condolences may be left to Suzanne's family at www.wheelanpressly.com.


Published by The Rock Island Dispatch Argus on Mar. 30, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
31
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory
Milan, IL
Funeral services provided by:
Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home - Rock Island
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home - Rock Island.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
So sorry to read this.Thinking of the family with sympathy & prayers.
Janice Crow aka Shorti & Dave
March 30, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results