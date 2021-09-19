Suzanne Johnson Green

November 14, 1957-March 10, 2021

Suzanne Johnson Green, 63, passed away unexpectedly of natural causes on March 10, 2021 in Grand Junction, CO. A celebration of life will be held graveside at Oak Grove Cemetery, Saturday, September 25th at 10:30 am. Please join Sue's children at Jimmy Lee's Bar and Grill in Port Byron for one of her favorite dish, Tacos and Nachos at 11:15 am.

She was born on Nov. 14, 1957, in Moline, Ill. She graduated in nursing from Rock Island School of Nursing in 1978 and was married to Perry Green from 1979-1991. They had three children -- oldest son, Bradley Andrew Green, and twins, Julia Carroll Green and Jonathan Eric Green.

Sue spent her career in nursing in Freeport, Rockford, Rock Island, Ill., and at UW Hospital in Madison, WI, mainly in surgery. Her passions were cooking and baking, everyone loved "Sue's potatoes". She also enjoyed gardening and animals, two things she picked up from the Johnson family farm. Sue was a supporter of the Mesa Humane Society, Rock Island Humane Society, Dane County Humane Society.

She is survived by her children, Brad Green (Wanda) of Grand Junction, Colorado; Julia Green Dahmer (Dave) of Madison, Wisconsin; Jon Green (Liz) of Barneveld, Wisconsin, and grandchildren - Sophie, Philip, and Luna. Brothers, Mark Johnson (Jane), Fort Collins, Colorado; Scott Johnson (Susan) of Houston, Texas, and nieces and nephews Steven (Patrice), Erin (Josh), Matthew (Amy), Zachary (Megan) and Travis (Shelby); great-nieces and nephews: Abel, Naveah, Ryder, Charlie, Gage, Isla, Amelia and Olivia. She was preceded in death by infant granddaughter, Ruby; her parents; Frank and Arlene Johnson; infant sister, Karen Sue; grandparents and multiple aunts and uncles.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to a local no-kill pet shelter or rescue of your choice. Leave condolences at www.gibsonbodefh.com.