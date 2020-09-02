Menu
Search
Menu
The Dispatch-Argus
The Dispatch-Argus HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Sylvester Eddings Jr.

Sylvester Eddings Jr.

January 30, 1975- August 22, 2020

MOLINE-Sylvester Eddings Jr., 45, of Moline, passed away Saturday August 22, 2020 at Genesis Medical Center, Davenport.

Sylvester was born on January 30, 1975 in Rock Island, the son of Sylvester Eddings Sr. and Shirley Hearn.

Private services will be live broadcast at 12 p.m. Thursday, September 3, from Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island, and may be viewed at https:/www.wheelanpressly.comive-stream. Public visitation will be held from 11:00 to 12:00 pm at the funeral home Thursday. In accordance with gathering restrictions, attendees are expected to wear a mask and observe social distancing. Burial will be in Oakdale Cemetery, Davenport.


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by The Rock Island Dispatch Argus on Sep. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.