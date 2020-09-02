Sylvester Eddings Jr.

January 30, 1975- August 22, 2020

MOLINE-Sylvester Eddings Jr., 45, of Moline, passed away Saturday August 22, 2020 at Genesis Medical Center, Davenport.

Sylvester was born on January 30, 1975 in Rock Island, the son of Sylvester Eddings Sr. and Shirley Hearn.

Private services will be live broadcast at 12 p.m. Thursday, September 3, from Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island, and may be viewed at https:/www.wheelanpressly.comive-stream. Public visitation will be held from 11:00 to 12:00 pm at the funeral home Thursday. In accordance with gathering restrictions, attendees are expected to wear a mask and observe social distancing. Burial will be in Oakdale Cemetery, Davenport.