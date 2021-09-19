Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Rock Island Dispatch Argus
The Dispatch-Argus Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Tammie Lockett
1951 - 2021
BORN
1951
DIED
2021

Tammie Lockett

June 25, 1951-September 1, 2021

EAST MOLINE-Tammie Lockett, 70, of East Moline, IL passed away unexpectedly on September 1, 2021, after a short illness.

Tammie was born to Eugene and Grace Lockett on June 25, 1951. She enjoyed undivided attention from her parents until her beloved brother, Gary, came along a few years later. They were the best of friends and loved each other deeply until his passing in 2012.

She graduated from UTHS in 1969 and from Saint Francis School of Nursing (Peoria, IL) in 1972. Her hands of healing and spirit of compassion brought comfort to countless people.

She had been married to Stephen Lingner, the father of Heather, Seth and Kristin. And later to Michael Cottone.

Her three monkeys caused her to go prematurely grey, and created more laugh lines than botox would have been able to remove. Heather Lingner (Eric Yu) of Wilmette, IL; Seth Lingner of Shullsburg, WI; and Kristin Lingner of Silvis, IL were her greatest joy. Granddaughters Temperance Ferry and Harper Yu were adored to no end and lavished with love.

Tammie enjoyed her nursing career, volunteering, serving at her church - Wildwood Church where she was a member - and spending time with friends and family. Because she was loved by so many, an intimate celebration of life will be held by her family and closest friends on Sunday, October 3, 2021 at Wildwood Church (18717 Hubbard Road, East Moline, IL) from 1:30-3:30pm for those who knew her best. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in her honor to Youth Hope (www.youthhopeqc.org) or World Relief Quad Cities (www.worldrelief.org/quad-cities).


Published by The Rock Island Dispatch Argus on Sep. 19, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
3
Celebration of Life
1:30p.m. - 3:30p.m.
Wildwood Church
18717 Hubbard Road, East Moline, IL
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
4 Entries
Tammie was a great friend. Enjoyed her dry humor! Tammie and Linda were the first to invite me out to dinner after Gloria died! It was Tammie's idea! We shared some great times together! Miss her a bunch!
Steve Paget
Friend
October 2, 2021
I went to school with Tammy when we attended St Francis in Peoria. We often shared rides because I lived in Davenport. Tammy was a wonderful person and a loving and caring nurse. She will always be remembered for her tender heart. My deepest sympathies to your family. Thanks
JoAnn Ehrecke
Friend
September 26, 2021
Sending sympathy to Tammie's family and friends. I knew her when she worked at the R.I. Co. Health Department. She was always such a sweet and fun gal to work with. A very competent and compassionate nurse!
Barbara Potter
Work
September 25, 2021
Tammie was our neighbor for 10+ years. We enjoyed chatting with her when we were all out doing yard work. She was always so kind and a wonderful neighbor to have. We are saddened to hear of her passing and send her family our condolences.
Michele and Zack Sullivan
Friend
September 21, 2021
Showing 1 - 4 of 4 results