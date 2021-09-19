Tammie Lockett

June 25, 1951-September 1, 2021

EAST MOLINE-Tammie Lockett, 70, of East Moline, IL passed away unexpectedly on September 1, 2021, after a short illness.

Tammie was born to Eugene and Grace Lockett on June 25, 1951. She enjoyed undivided attention from her parents until her beloved brother, Gary, came along a few years later. They were the best of friends and loved each other deeply until his passing in 2012.

She graduated from UTHS in 1969 and from Saint Francis School of Nursing (Peoria, IL) in 1972. Her hands of healing and spirit of compassion brought comfort to countless people.

She had been married to Stephen Lingner, the father of Heather, Seth and Kristin. And later to Michael Cottone.

Her three monkeys caused her to go prematurely grey, and created more laugh lines than botox would have been able to remove. Heather Lingner (Eric Yu) of Wilmette, IL; Seth Lingner of Shullsburg, WI; and Kristin Lingner of Silvis, IL were her greatest joy. Granddaughters Temperance Ferry and Harper Yu were adored to no end and lavished with love.

Tammie enjoyed her nursing career, volunteering, serving at her church - Wildwood Church where she was a member - and spending time with friends and family. Because she was loved by so many, an intimate celebration of life will be held by her family and closest friends on Sunday, October 3, 2021 at Wildwood Church (18717 Hubbard Road, East Moline, IL) from 1:30-3:30pm for those who knew her best. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in her honor to Youth Hope (www.youthhopeqc.org) or World Relief Quad Cities (www.worldrelief.org/quad-cities).