Teofilo H. Valdez
FUNERAL HOME
Van Hoe Funeral Home and Crematory - East Moline
1500 Sixth Street
East Moline, IL

Teofilo H. Valdez

February 28, 1961-January 4, 2022

DAVENPORT-Teofilo H. Valdez, 60, Davenport, passed away on January 4, 2022 at Mary Greeley Medical Center, Ames, IA. Funeral services are 10 AM Monday, January 10, 2022 at Van Hoe Funeral Home Ltd, East Moline. Burial will be in St. Mary's Cemetery, East Moline. Visitation is 2-5 PM Sunday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers and gifts, memorials may be made to the family.

Teofilo was born on February 28, 1961 in Moline, the son of Teofilo M. and Julia (Herrera) Valdez. He attended Silvis Jr. High and graduated from UTHS Class of 1980. In early years, he worked at Short Hills Country and later was a Parts Manager for Murphy Brothers. Teofilo enjoyed fishing, camping, drawing, nature walks, bike and attending rock concerts.

Survivors include his fiancee, Patricia Smith, Davenport, siblings, Mona (Alex) Delgado, Sterling, Gloria Gomez, Moline, Richard Edwards, Rock Island and Florintina Valdez, East Moline and a host of extended family.

He was preceded in death by his parents and siblings, Marion Guzman and Rita Edwards.

Online condolences may be left for the family at www.vanhoe.com.


Published by The Rock Island Dispatch Argus on Jan. 7, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
Van Hoe Funeral Home and Crematory - East Moline
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Ariel, Eric , and the kiddos
January 7, 2022
