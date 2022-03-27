Menu
Teresa S. Jett
Teresa S. Jett

August 6, 1969-March 22, 2022

ROCK ISLAND-Teresa S. Jett, 52, of Rock Island, passed away Tuesday, March 22, 2022, at her home. Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Tuesday, March 29, 2022, at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, 3030 7th Ave., Rock Island. Visitation will be held one-hour prior to the service from 12 to 1 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home. Burial will be in Preemption Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the family.

Teresa was born on August 6, 1969, in Rock Island, a daughter of Paul Ladell Cook and Holli (Krueger) Cook. She married Michael Jett Sr. on June 24, 2021 in Rock Island. Teresa worked as a Certified Nursing Assistant. She was an avid reader and enjoyed watching television, especially true crime. Teresa also liked listening to the stereo at full volume and singing along. Above all, Teresa enjoyed spending time with her children, grandchildren, and cats.

Those left to cherish Teresa's memory include her husband, Michael; son, Earl "Monster" Chinn, Prophetstown, IL; daughter, Veda Pardee (fiancé, John "Toe" Keiffer), Milan; mother, Holli Cook, Peoria; stepmother, Neva Cook, Milan; grandchildren, Kash Keiffer and Jaxx Pardee; stepsiblings, William McKinley Jr., Mary Taulbee, Faith Dykes, Pauline Dick, and Kevin McKinley; two aunts; numerous cousins; and cats, Lucy and Nutmeg.

Teresa was preceded in death by her father; grandparents, Dr. Arnold and Blanche Krueger and Paul and Lela Cook; and cousins, Jody Skinner and Valerie Ling.

Online condolences and memories may be shared with the family by visiting www.wheelanpressly.com.


Published by The Rock Island Dispatch Argus on Mar. 27, 2022.
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.