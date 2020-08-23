Teri P. Dean

May 14, 1954-August 16, 2020

COAL VALLEY-Teri P. Dean, 66, of Coal Valley, IL, died Sunday, August 16, 2020, at UnityPoint Trinity Medical Center West in Rock Island, IL.

Per her wishes, cremation rites will be accorded, and a Celebration of Life will be held at a future date.

Teri Piper Storey was born May 14, 1954, in Corona, CA, daughter of Vanita Evelyn Ralston and Richard Storey. On May 17, 1985, she married Robert Dean, who survives.

Teri graduated from United Township High School in East Moline, IL. After working for the Von Maur Department Store, she became a Deputy Coroner for Rock Island County. Later, she was employed by Valley Packing Company, and was owner of Quad City Tree Care. She enjoyed quilting and cooking, and especially loved spending time with family and friends.

In addition to her husband, Robert, survivors include her children, Janelle (Dan) Krotz of Coal Valley, James Dean of Coal Valley, Jeff (Michelle) Foster of Tampa, FL, Bryan (Sharyn ) Foster of Carbon Cliff, IL, Dennis (Crystal) Royce, and Monica Royce, all of Davenport, IA; 13 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, and a sister, Kimberly Storey.

