Terry J. Allen

February 16, 1940-April 7, 2022

DAVENPORT-Terry J. Allen, 82, of Davenport, passed away Thursday, April 7, 2022 at the Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House, Bettendorf.

A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, April 15th at McGinnis-Chambers Funeral Home, Bettendorf. Visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. until the time of service at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to the National Ataxia Foundation or to the Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House, Bettendorf.

Terry was born on February 16, 1940 in Silvis, Illinois, the son of Alvin and Lillian (Modde) Allen. He was a 1958 graduate of United Township High School. On July 16, 1988 he married Gini Van Doren in Coal Valley, Illinois.

Terry worked as a Body Shop Manager at Reynolds Ford, Schwind Boeker, William's Buick, and Zimmerman Cars. For many years he was the owner of Allen's Paint & Body. After retiring he operated Terry's Lawn Care for several years. He later drove cars making dealer trades for Zimmerman.

He loved living on the river in Cordova, Illinois for many years. Terry loved boating, camping, country music, landscaping, local stock car racing, NASCAR racing, bike riding and snowmobiling.

Terry's family includes his wife, Gini; son, Scott (Dawn) Allen; daughters, Kathy (Phil) Allen Barrs and Michelle (Mark) Allen Schaefer; grandchildren, Christopher Barnhart, Michael Barnhart, Ashleigh Allen, Bryceson Alonzo, Avery Alonzo and Meah Schaefer; three great-grandchildren; sister, Sharon Allen Moreland; and brother, Wayne (Judy) Allen.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Wendy Allen Burke.

Online condolences may be shared with Terry's family at www.McGinnis-Chambers.com.