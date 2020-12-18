Menu
Terry L. Allen
1957 - 2020
BORN
1957
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home Inc
201 E 4th Ave
Milan, IL

Terry L. Allen

May 2, 1957-December 15, 2020

MILAN-Terry L. Allen, 63, of Milan, passed away on Tuesday, December 15, 2020 at UnityPoint Health-Trinity, Rock Island. Inurnment services will be 10:30 am, Monday, December 28, 2020 at Greenview Memorial Gardens Mausoleum Chapel, East Moline. Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Milan is assisting the family. Memorials made be made to the family.

Terry was born on May 2, 1957 in Redwood, California, a daughter of Archie and Doris (Jacobs) Allen. She married Ernest Donaway in 1974 in Rock Island. Later she married Don Williams in 1988. He preceded her in death. Terry was a homemaker. She enjoyed puzzles, baking and sewing. She especially enjoyed being with family and friends.

Survivors include her children, Tina (Bob) Hantz, Roscoe, Illinois, Jason Ringstaff, Milan, and Tiffany Nelson, Rock Island; grandchildren, Ashley, Shane, Brandon, and Nicole; siblings, Debbie Webb, Rock Island, Kathy (Mike) Foster, Milan, and Donald Campbell, Omaha, Nebraska.

Terry was preceded in death by her parents; and husband, Don. Online condolences may be left for the family at wheelanpressly.com


Published by The Rock Island Dispatch Argus from Dec. 18 to Dec. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
28
Inurnment
10:30a.m.
Greenview Memorial Gardens Mausoleum Chapel
East Moline, IL
Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home Inc
