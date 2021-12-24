Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Rock Island Dispatch Argus
The Dispatch-Argus Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Terry Ann Lane
FUNERAL HOME
Sullivan-Ellis Mortuary, Ltd.
1902 Third Avenue
East Moline, IL

Terry Ann Lane

March 28, 1961-December 19, 2021

Terry Ann Lane, 60, of Monmouth, Illinois, passed away Sunday, December 19, 2021 at OSF St. Mary Medical Center, Galesburg, Illinois.

Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m. Monday, December 27, 2021 at Sullivan-Ellis Mortuary, Ltd. 1902-3rd Avenue, East Moline. Visitation will be one hour prior to services. Cremation will follow. Pastor Mike Blake will officiate. Memorials may be made to the family.

Terry Ann Weimer was born March 28, 1961, In Moline; the daughter of Robert Dale and Dorothy Ella (Michaels) Weimer. She married Mark Lane, October 17, 1997 in Galesburg, Illinois. He passed December 20, 2017. Terry enjoyed bingo, and yard sales. She loved her time with her family, especially her grandchildren.

Those left to cherish her memory are her children, Jason (Jennifer) Lane, Omaha, Nebraska, Destiny (Bob) Vavrosky, Reynolds, Illinois, Theresa Wright, Moline, Josh (Ginger) Lane, Silvis, Dewey (Sandy) Lane, Galesburg, Katrina Daniel, Monmouth, Illinois, Kayla (John) Moore, Rock Island, and Kasondra, (Ben) Wynn, Milan, Illinois, 21 grandchildren, her longtime friend, Candy Suits and her big fur baby, Mack.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Dorothy Weimer, her husband, Mark Lane, her sister, Jackie Weimer, her brothers, George, Jim, and Lee Weimer, and her granddaughter, K'Lynn Laws.

Online condolences may be left at sullivanellisltd.com.


Published by The Rock Island Dispatch Argus on Dec. 24, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
27
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Sullivan-Ellis Mortuary, Ltd.
1902 Third Avenue, East Moline, IL
Dec
27
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Sullivan-Ellis Mortuary, Ltd.
1902 Third Avenue, East Moline, IL
Funeral services provided by:
Sullivan-Ellis Mortuary, Ltd.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Sullivan-Ellis Mortuary, Ltd..
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.