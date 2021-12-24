Terry Ann Lane

March 28, 1961-December 19, 2021

Terry Ann Lane, 60, of Monmouth, Illinois, passed away Sunday, December 19, 2021 at OSF St. Mary Medical Center, Galesburg, Illinois.

Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m. Monday, December 27, 2021 at Sullivan-Ellis Mortuary, Ltd. 1902-3rd Avenue, East Moline. Visitation will be one hour prior to services. Cremation will follow. Pastor Mike Blake will officiate. Memorials may be made to the family.

Terry Ann Weimer was born March 28, 1961, In Moline; the daughter of Robert Dale and Dorothy Ella (Michaels) Weimer. She married Mark Lane, October 17, 1997 in Galesburg, Illinois. He passed December 20, 2017. Terry enjoyed bingo, and yard sales. She loved her time with her family, especially her grandchildren.

Those left to cherish her memory are her children, Jason (Jennifer) Lane, Omaha, Nebraska, Destiny (Bob) Vavrosky, Reynolds, Illinois, Theresa Wright, Moline, Josh (Ginger) Lane, Silvis, Dewey (Sandy) Lane, Galesburg, Katrina Daniel, Monmouth, Illinois, Kayla (John) Moore, Rock Island, and Kasondra, (Ben) Wynn, Milan, Illinois, 21 grandchildren, her longtime friend, Candy Suits and her big fur baby, Mack.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Dorothy Weimer, her husband, Mark Lane, her sister, Jackie Weimer, her brothers, George, Jim, and Lee Weimer, and her granddaughter, K'Lynn Laws.

