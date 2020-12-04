Terry Lee Frye

January 22, 1943-December 2, 2020

COLONA-Terry Lee Frye, 77, of Colona passed away December 2, 2020 at his home.

Per his wishes he will be cremated and there will be no services. Schroder Mortuary is assisting the family with arrangements.

Terry was born January 22, 1943 in Rock Island, IL the son of Abner and Ada Lampson Frye. He married Barbara Deatherage September 27, 1962 in Moline, IL. She passed away March 7, 1979. He later married Shirley Wilcox. She passed away September 29, 2020. Terry worked as a regional manager at Walman Optical in Milan retiring in 1998. He enjoyed building and racing stock cars, woodworking, four wheeling, and motorcycle riding with friends.

Survivors include his children Karen (Raymond Jr.) Reeves, Evonne Sukach, Bonnie (Norman Pasvogel) Guapi, and Shelly Watkins; grandchildren David Tighe, Andrea Sukach, Jacob Sukach, Barbara Frye, Noah Watkins, and Alex Guapi; 6 great grandchildren and siblings Lorraine Brock, Nancy Ramarui, Bonnie Kay Frye, and Vicki Robbins.

Terry was preceded in death by his parents, both wives, sister Marjorie Lopez and brother Bill Frye.

