Terry Ludwig
FUNERAL HOME
Dennison Funeral Homes
1601 13Th St
Viola, IL

Terry Ludwig

June 3, 2021

VIOLA-Terry Ludwig, 78, of Viola, Illinois died June 3, 2021 at Cottage Hospital, Galesburg.

On Tuesday, June 8th at Dennison Funeral Home, Viola… Rosary will begin at 4:30 p.m., followed by visitation from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. Funeral Mass is 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, June 9th at St. Anthony Catholic Church, Matherville. Memorials may be left for Stand Up for Veterans.

Survivors are wife: Margaret; children: Terry (Anya), Michael (Belinda), Walter (JoAnne) and Teresa (Darrell); 15 grandchildren; 10 great grandchildren; sister: Pat (Jess) Fugate and many nieces and nephews.

Full obituary may be viewed at www.dennsionfuneralhome.com.


Published by The Rock Island Dispatch Argus on Jun. 5, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
8
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Dennison Funeral Homes
1601 13th Street / PO Box 194, Viola, IL
Jun
8
Service
4:30p.m.
Dennison Funeral Homes
1601 13th Street / PO Box 194, Viola, IL
Jun
9
Funeral Mass
10:00a.m.
St. Anthony's Catholic Church
1386 252nd Street, Matherville, IL
Funeral services provided by:
Dennison Funeral Homes
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
With deep sympathy to the family of Terry Ludwig.
Julius jamison
Work
June 8, 2021
