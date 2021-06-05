Terry Ludwig

June 3, 2021

VIOLA-Terry Ludwig, 78, of Viola, Illinois died June 3, 2021 at Cottage Hospital, Galesburg.

On Tuesday, June 8th at Dennison Funeral Home, Viola… Rosary will begin at 4:30 p.m., followed by visitation from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. Funeral Mass is 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, June 9th at St. Anthony Catholic Church, Matherville. Memorials may be left for Stand Up for Veterans.

Survivors are wife: Margaret; children: Terry (Anya), Michael (Belinda), Walter (JoAnne) and Teresa (Darrell); 15 grandchildren; 10 great grandchildren; sister: Pat (Jess) Fugate and many nieces and nephews.

Full obituary may be viewed at www.dennsionfuneralhome.com.