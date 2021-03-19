Menu
Terry L. Rowe
1956 - 2021
BORN
1956
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Cremation Society of the Quad Cities
701 12TH Street
Moline, IL

Terry L. Rowe

December 25, 1956-March 18, 2021

EAST MOLINE-Terry L. Rowe, 65, formerly of East Moline, died Thursday, March 18, 2021 in Centennial Rehab, Moline.

Cremation will take place at Trimble Crematory, under the direction of Cremation Society of the Quad Cities.

Terry Lee Rowe was born December 25, 1956, in Moline, to Calvin Lester and Glenda (Rippee) Rowe. He worked as a logger and a mechanic at National Railway. He loved fishing, especially with his grandkids, and being outdoors.

Survivors include his son, Charles Rowe of Silvis; grandchildren, Devin, Haley, Alexa, and Alyssa Rowe; and siblings Connie Proy, Ronnie Rowe, and Rodger Rowe.

Online tribute at CremationQC.com.


Published by The Rock Island Dispatch Argus from Mar. 19 to Mar. 21, 2021.
Funeral services provided by:
Cremation Society of the Quad Cities
Sorry for losses He was a wonderful guy
Judy
March 27, 2021
