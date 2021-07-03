Terry L. Vujakovich

August 28, 1945-July 1, 2021

DUBUQUE-Retired Illinois State Trooper, Terry L. Vujakovich, 75, of Dubuque, IA, formerly of Kewanee, died on Thursday, July 1, 2021 peacefully at his home with family by his side.

Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m., Wednesday, July 7 at Rux Funeral Home in Kewanee with Rev. Mara Ahles-Iverson officiating. Military rites will be accorded by the Kewanee Veterans Council. Visitation will be held from 5:00-7:00 p.m., Tuesday, July 6 at the funeral home. Memorials may be directed to Honor Flight of the Quad Cities and Dickeyville, WI Junior Bowling (Sunset Lanes).

He was born August 28, 1945, in Kewanee, IL. He married Karen Douglas on November 12, 1975. She survives, as do his two daughters, Kimberly (Jim) Cummings of Kewanee and Tera (Jon) Muller of Dubuque, IA. Terry is also survived by his sister, Paulette (Terry) Granell of Geneseo along with four grandchildren; Gabrielle and Morgan Cummings and Gavin and Ethan Muller and four nieces: Marissa (Justin) Muehlenkamp, Melissa (Chad) Timmerman, Christine (JR) Meeker, Caroline (Ryan) Maschhoff and one nephew, Charles (Masami) Douglas, an aunt Betty Gelish, and several uncles, aunts and cousins. He was preceded in death by Wilbur and Geneva DeCrane, George Vujakovich, brother, Larry Vujakovich and brother-in-law, Richard Douglas.

Terry graduated from Geneseo High School in 1964. After graduation, he enlisted in the Air Force where he served, including a tour in Vietnam, until 1968. He graduated from the Illinois State Police academy and became a state trooper in 1969. Over his nearly 30-year career with the state, he was the recipient of numerous letters of recognition and awards including the Department of Law Enforcement Director's Award of Merit. He retired from the state as a master trooper in 1999. After a short retirement, Terry joined Black Hawk College as a sergeant with campus police serving the students and facility at the East campus. He continued his law enforcement service for 10 more years until retirement in 2010.

In his free time, Terry loved spending time with and attending the various activities of his grandkids. Most recently, his Saturday mornings were spent at the bowling alley incentivizing his grandson's strikes and spares. He and his wife often enjoyed day trips in their corvette. Terry was a proud Air Force veteran, law enforcement officer, husband, father, and grandpa (aka BeePa).

