Terry L. Wedertz

May 1, 1960-June 12, 2021

MOLINE-Memorial services for Terry L. Wedertz, 61, of Moline, IL, will be 10 AM Saturday at the First Church of the Nazarene, Rock Island, IL. Burial will be in Riverside Cemetery, Moline, IL. Mrs Wedertz died Saturday, June 12, 2021, at her home.

Terry Seitz was born May 1, 1960, in Moline, the daughter of Ruel Marvin and Delores Anna (Goodwin) Seitz Sr. She married William "Bill" Wedertz, June 8, 1991, in Rock Island. She was a LPN. Over the years, she worked in several health care facilities in the Quad City area. Terry enjoyed life to the fullest, thoughtful and loving always willing to give the shirt off her back to any one in need. She tried to emulate Mother Teresa. Family was the center of her world. She adored her grandchildren.

Survivors include her husband Bill; children, John Seitz, Moline, Adam Seitz, Rock Island, and Aimee (Nick) Morse, Belleville, IL; grandchildren, Julian, Amelia, and Tatum Seitz, Gwenevere and Alexandria Morse; great granddaughter, Alivia Scott; siblings, Ruel Marvin Seitz Jr, Davenport, IA, and Peter M. Seitz, Moline; step-siblings; Chet Edwards, Charles Edwards, Timothy Edwards and Raymond Edwards,and her dogs, Buddy and Evee.

She was preceded in death by her parents and siblings, Mary Eddy and David Seitz.

In lieu of flowers and gifts, memorials may be made to the family.

Online condolences may be left for the family at www.vanhoe.com.