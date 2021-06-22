Menu
Thelma M. Oller
1920 - 2021
BORN
1920
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Schroder Mortuary - Silvis
701 1st Ave
Silvis, IL

Thelma M. Oller

July 5, 1920-May 26, 2021

SILVIS-Thelma M. Oller, 100, of Silvis went home to be with her Lord and Savior May 26, 2021.

Funeral services will be 11am Saturday, June 26th at First Baptist Church in Silvis. Visitation will be 4-7pm Friday, June 25th at Schroder Mortuary in Silvis. Burial will be in Greenview Memorial Gardens in East Moline. Memorials may be made to the family.

Thelma was born July 5, 1920 in Toccoa, Georgia the daughter of John and Ella Presley Dickson. She married Frank Oller March 2, 1951 in Toccoa, Georgia. He passed away March 7, 1990. Thelma was a member of First Baptist Church in Silvis for over 60 years. She enjoyed teaching Sunday School for over 26 years. She also babysat many children in Silvis.

Survivors include her daughters Peggy Shaffer of Sparks, NV, Sharon Kelley of Silvis, JoAnn (Michael) Waldron of Moline, and Nancy (Steve) Glider of Davenport; daughter in law Tracy Oller of Johnston, IA; grandchildren Laura (April) Friedman Poor, Bridget (Brad) Neff, Amanada (Mike) Sherwood, Erin (Adam) Waldon-Smith, Whitney (Josh) Neville, Matt (Cheryl) Glider, Ryne (Liddy) Oller, and Stefanie (Tyler) Coiner and great grandchildren Lexi, Kaeleen, Briley, Brooklyn, Braeden, Rowan, Sophia, Piper, Liam, Taylor, and Drew.

Thelma was preceded in death by her parents, husband, son Terry Oller, granddaughter Michelle Poor, Son in law Richard Shaffer and 11 siblings.

The family would like to express their heartfelt thanks to Heartland Hospice for the wonderful loving care given to our mother, grandma, and great grandma.

Online condolences may be made at www.schrodermortuary.com.


Published by The Rock Island Dispatch Argus on Jun. 22, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
25
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Schroder Mortuary - Silvis
701 1st Ave, Silvis, IL
Jun
26
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
First Baptist Church
Silvis, IL
Jun
26
Burial
Greenview Memorial Gardens
East Moline, IL
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Judy Kelley
Family
June 22, 2021
