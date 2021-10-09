Theresa M. Mack

June 7, 1930-October 7, 2021

TAYLOR RIDGE-Theresa M. Mack, 91, passed away October 7th, 2021, surrounded by her family at her home in Taylor Ridge, IL.

A Christian Mass will be 10:00 a.m. October 12, at St. Patrick Catholic Church, Andalusia, IL. Burial will be at National Cemetery, Arsenal Island. A rosary will be recited 3:30 p.m. October 11, at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, 201 E. 4th Ave., Milan, with visitation following until 7:00 p.m. Memorials may be made to the family.

Theresa M. Malmstrom was born June 7, 1930 in Moline, IL, daughter of Crawford and Madeline Meirhaghe Malmstrom. She married James R. Mack on July 6, 1951 in Rapids City, IL. He preceded her in death December 23, 2013.

Theresa is fondly remembered as a devoted, loving wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She will be greatly missed.

As a faithful active member of St. Patrick Catholic Church, Andalusia, and a member of the Altar, Rosary Society, she participated in many church activities. She was a talented seamstress, and exceptional cake maker.

Surviving are her children and their spouses, Mary (Gary) Rawlings, Cambridge, IL, Kathleen Adamson, Andover, IL, Daniel (Jeannine) Mack, Moline, IL, Cynthia (Steve) Poetz, Sheboygan, WI, Lisa (Jim) VanDeVoorde, Taylor Ridge, IL, Thomas Mack, Taylor Ridge, IL, Peggy Hagedorn, Nokesville, VA, John (Wendy) Mack, Cottonwood Heights, UT, James (Sally) Mack, East Moline, IL, Steven (Mychele) Mack, Viola, IL, Susanne (Steve) Burbridge, Alpha, IL, Timothy (Selah) Mack, Dawsonville, GA, Jennifer (Mike) Lawyer, Edmonds, WA, daughter-in-law, Laurie Mack, Davenport, IA, 30 grandchildren, 26 great grandchildren, siblings, Joan Poelvoorde, and Evelyn Tomes, East Moline, IL, Rose Rodell, Franklin Grove, IL, numerous nieces, nephews, and additional family.

Theresa was preceded in death by her parents, husband James, son David, grandson Jason, brothers Lawrence, John, James and Paul Malmstrom, and sister, Bernice Johnson.

