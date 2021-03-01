Gibson - Bode Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Ltd. - Port Byron
Theresa and Louie were dear friends of ours from the Catholic Order of Foresters for many years.
We were saddened by Theresa´s passing - she had a beautiful long life and we were blessed to know her. Rest In Peace, sweet lady.
Tibor and Judy Liptay
December 7, 2021
Our prayers & thoughts are with the whole Shelangouski family. Theresa will be greatly missed. It was such a pleasure to see her & Louie. She was always warm & thoughtful, and always brought a smile to your face.
Jeanette Pech-Timmerman
March 14, 2021
David and family,
My thoughts are with in this time of loss. Such a long and beautiful life!
Glenda Nicke
March 6, 2021
Our sincere condolences are with the Shelangouski family at the loss of Theresa. Both Louie and Theresa´s smiles made us feel welcome whenever we found ourselves together, usually with the DeCaps, Jacksons and McDaniels at political events. I always admired the entire family and their love of their parents. We pray that love continues through their own families. We truly loved Theresa and Louie...truly they dance together in heaven.
Joe and Ann Vermeire
March 4, 2021
I always enjoyed my family times spent with Theresa and Louie. My father, David, always kidded around with Louie when they were together and amused us all. Theresa was a lovely person and she will be dearly missed by all of us who loved her. A great thought to see her and Louie now dancing together in heaven. My prayers are with the family in days to come.
Jane Miller
March 4, 2021
George Bittles and Ady McGowan
March 3, 2021
DIANE I 'M VERY SORRY TO SEE THAT YOUR MOTHER HAS PASSED AWAY. HER HEART IS NOW IN THE HANDS OF OUR LORD, MAY SHE REST IN PEACE.
PETE DEBISSCHOP
March 3, 2021
Our Thoughts and Prayers are with all of
You. Debbie brought Theresa to a class at the Y many years ago.I remember her Beautiful smile. Because of our faith we know she is in good company.
Marilyn, Joanie, Ginny, Mary, Kathy, Charlotte, Alice
March 2, 2021
Such a loving person in all respects. I will miss her presence on this earth. So sorry to each of the loving family for I know it is a great loss. I love you all!
Diana Pippert
March 2, 2021
My deepest sympathies! Teresa was a wonderful lady and will be deeply missed! I'm sure Louie was smiling at the pearly gates and it was a beautiful reunion when she arrived in Heaven! Hugs to all of the family! I'm so sorry I can't be there to hug in person!
Linda Brown
March 1, 2021
So sorry to see of Theresa's death but awesome to live such a long and happy life. We have so many memories of planning our Lane Evans events, hosting them and yep even the clean-up.
Our best wishes to her family!!
Jim and Kay McDaniel
March 1, 2021
So sorry to see of the loss of your mom. She was such a sweet and loving person. Please know that I am praying for all of you to know God's love and comfort. John DeCap
John DeCap
March 1, 2021
Such sweet delightful memories of Theresa. My deepest sympathy for the family and friends near and dear to her.