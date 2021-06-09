Menu
The Rock Island Dispatch Argus
Thomas O. Calhoun
1927 - 2021
BORN
1927
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Van Hoe Funeral Home and Crematory - East Moline
1500 Sixth Street
East Moline, IL

Thomas O. Calhoun

November 28, 1927-June 6, 2021

EAST MOLINE-Thomas O. Calhoun, 93 of East Moline, IL, died June 6, 2021, at Hope Creek Care Center, East Moline. There will be no services.

Tom was born on November 28, 1927, in Fort Madison, IA, to John and Mary Calhoun. He had 2 sisters, Edythe and Mardelle. He married Shirley Johnson August 28, 1962 in Cedar Rapids, IA . She died May 10, 2005. He retired from Case/IH in July of 1988, after 25 years of service.

Mr. Calhoun was a well known musician playing with various bands in the two state area since 1953.

Survivors include two sons, Scott of East Moline and David of Moline; 8 grandchildren; and 9 great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parent and wife.

Memorials may be made to the family.


Published by The Rock Island Dispatch Argus on Jun. 9, 2021.
Van Hoe Funeral Home and Crematory - East Moline
Sorry to here about your dad he is in our prayers
Craig Engholm
Friend
June 10, 2021
I remember all of the holidays we spent with you and grandma, dad, uncle Scott and Rhonda! Those were the happiest times.
Dawn Baughn
Family
June 10, 2021
Scott I am so sorry about the lost of your Dad. The most I can tell you is remember the good times you have had with him. My prayers are are being sent to you and the family. God Bless.
Adrena Grumadas
Friend
June 9, 2021
