Thomas O. Calhoun

November 28, 1927-June 6, 2021

EAST MOLINE-Thomas O. Calhoun, 93 of East Moline, IL, died June 6, 2021, at Hope Creek Care Center, East Moline. There will be no services.

Tom was born on November 28, 1927, in Fort Madison, IA, to John and Mary Calhoun. He had 2 sisters, Edythe and Mardelle. He married Shirley Johnson August 28, 1962 in Cedar Rapids, IA . She died May 10, 2005. He retired from Case/IH in July of 1988, after 25 years of service.

Mr. Calhoun was a well known musician playing with various bands in the two state area since 1953.

Survivors include two sons, Scott of East Moline and David of Moline; 8 grandchildren; and 9 great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parent and wife.

Memorials may be made to the family.