Thomas A. Chappell

November 20, 1950-November 26, 2020

On November 26, 2020, Thomas A. Chappell, passed away at his home in Coal Valley. Thomas was born November 20, 1950 in Clinton, Iowa, to Roger and Marilyn (Wilson) Chappell. He was a civic minded man and was a pillar of strength and support to his loved ones. His tireless love and devotion to his family was unparalleled.

Tom was a proud 1968 Rock Island High School graduate. As a student, he was Senior Class President and member of various organizations such as Junior Rotarian, Debate Club, National Honor Society, Golf team and the 200 yard medley relay Swim team that qualified for State competition. Tom graduated in 1972 at Vanderbilt University in Nashville, Tennessee with a degree in Economics.

Tom started his career as an agent for American Family Insurance for 30 years. In 2006, he established his own Tom Chappell Insurance Agency in Moline. For 52 years, Tom was very active on the RIHS Reunion Committee. Additionally, he served on the Robert R. Jones Public Library, Coal Valley, Board of Trustees for 20 years.

A Private graveside service will be held on Friday, December 18, 2020 in Rock Island Memorial Park Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Craig Chappell Sheltered Workplace Fund through Blackhawk Bank and Trust, Coal Valley Branch.

Left to cherish his memory are his wife of 26 years, Lydia Tobias Valero; children -Christopher, Craig and Cheryll Reyes, Murrieta, CA; his siblings, John (Benita) Chappell, Lone Tree, CO; Debbie Krohn (Chuck Mumma), Rock, Island; and several aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents, uncle, Lew Wilson, Jr. and nephew, David Krohn.

Special thanks to Anne Mattly; Elinor Klingbiel; Bill and Susan Potter; Sylvia and Dave Rodts; Linda Ekstam; Linda and Terry Jared; Lisa Toalson; Jerilyn Clark; Nancy Roberts; Kathy and Jim DeReus; Paul Mills and the entire Roosevelt School Staff; Kylie and Taylor Higgins; Ami and Megan Schaefer; Liz and Jeff Rose; Tyler Reagan and Tony Trigueros for the great support and care provided to Tom's family at their time of loss and need.

Online condolences may be left for the family at wheelanpressly.com