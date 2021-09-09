Menu
Thomas H. DeLille Sr.
Rafferty Funeral Home - Moline
2111 1st St. A
Moline, IL

Thomas H. DeLille, Sr.

December 9, 1945-September 7, 2021

MOLINE-Thomas H. DeLille, Sr. 75, of Moline, passed away Tuesday, September 7, 2021 at Clarissa Cook Hospice House, Bettendorf.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be 10am Monday, September 13, 2021 at Sacred Heart Church, Moline. Visitation will be 1-3pm Sunday with a Catholic Order of Foresters Rosary and Honor Guard at 12:30pm. Entombment will be at St. Mary's Cemetery, East Moline. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Sacred Heart Church, Alleman High School, Ex Servicemen's Club or Clarissa Cook Hospice House.

Tom was born December 9, 1945 in Moline, the son of Albert and Madeline (VanDeVoorde) DeLille. He married Mary Ryan on May 25, 1968 in Moline.

Tom served in the Iowa National Guard. He worked at the former Eagle Foods retiring in 2003 after 34 years of service.

Tom was a member of Sacred Heart Church where he served as an usher, Ex Servicemen's Club, Moline, Friends Circle Club, Geneseo Moose and Catholic Order of Foresters Sacred Heart Court #1691 where he served as Chief Ranger, Vice Chief Ranger and Secretary Treasurer. He also served at the state level as Trustee and 8 years on the National Board. He was a lifelong White Sox fan, enjoyed traveling, golfing and especially playing rolle bolle. He volunteered for over 20 years with the John Deere Classic "Grunt Crew."

Survivors include his wife, Mary; children, Tom DeLille, Jr., Moline, Elizabeth DeLille, Moline and Amy DeLille, Moline; brother, Bob (Joan) DeLille, Moline, sister-in-law, Charlene (Charlie) Roenfeldt, Blue Grass and brothers-in-law, Dr. Mike Ryan, IA and Pat (Ellen) Ryan, Davenport and many nieces and nephews especially his favorite niece, Beth.

The family wishes to thank Dr.'s Garneau and Porubcin and Clarissa Cook Hospice House for their loving care.

Condolences may be left at www.RaffertyFunerals.com.


Published by The Rock Island Dispatch Argus on Sep. 9, 2021.
So sorry for the passing of Tom, was a very special guy! My thoughts and prayers are with you!
Candee Argo
Friend
September 12, 2021
