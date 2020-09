Thomas E. Wynes

October 2, 1964-February 11, 2020

MOLINE-Thomas E. Wynes, 55, of Moline, IL, died at his home on Tuesday, February 11th, 2020. A memorial service will be held Saturday, September 12th, at 11:00 a.m., at Wendt Funeral Home, Moline, with inurnment at Greenview Memorial Gardens, East Moline. A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, September 19th, from 2 to 5 p.m. at Len Brown's North Shore Inn, Moline.