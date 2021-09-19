Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Rock Island Dispatch Argus
The Dispatch-Argus Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Thomas E. Ehrhardt
1951 - 2021
BORN
1951
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Esterdahl Mortuary & Crematory Ltd
6601 38th Ave
Moline, IL

Thomas E. Ehrhardt

September 10, 1951-November 16, 2020

ROCK ISLAND-Thomas E. Ehrhardt, 69, of Rock Island, passed away, Monday, November 16, 2020, at St Anthony's Continuing Care, Rock Island.

A memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Friday, September 24, 2021, at Moline Memorial Park Mausoleum Chapel.

Tom was born on September 10, 1951, in Moline, the son of Fred and Donna (Hardin) Ehrhardt.

Survivors include his mother, Donna Ehrhardt; siblings, Nancy Ehrhardt, Jeanne (Dave) Marynowski, and James (Elizabeth) Ehrhardt; good friend, Brian (Becky) Roderick.

He was preceded in death by his father.

The full obituary and memories may be shared online by visiting esterdahl.com.


Published by The Rock Island Dispatch Argus on Sep. 19, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
24
Memorial service
2:00p.m.
Moline Memorial Park Mausoleum Chapel
IL
Funeral services provided by:
Esterdahl Mortuary & Crematory Ltd
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Esterdahl Mortuary & Crematory Ltd.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.