Thomas E. Ehrhardt

September 10, 1951-November 16, 2020

ROCK ISLAND-Thomas E. Ehrhardt, 69, of Rock Island, passed away, Monday, November 16, 2020, at St Anthony's Continuing Care, Rock Island.

A memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Friday, September 24, 2021, at Moline Memorial Park Mausoleum Chapel.

Tom was born on September 10, 1951, in Moline, the son of Fred and Donna (Hardin) Ehrhardt.

Survivors include his mother, Donna Ehrhardt; siblings, Nancy Ehrhardt, Jeanne (Dave) Marynowski, and James (Elizabeth) Ehrhardt; good friend, Brian (Becky) Roderick.

He was preceded in death by his father.

The full obituary and memories may be shared online by visiting esterdahl.com.