Thomas Ray Hamilton

January 7, 1953-April 5, 2022

Thomas Ray Hamilton, 69, passed away in his home, in Apache Junction, Arizona on April 5, 2022. Tom was born January 7, 1953 to Kenneth and Martha (Pierce) Hamilton in Moline, IL. He graduated from Moline High School in 1971 with wife to be, Barbara Gramkow. They were married in 1974. Tom worked many jobs before working for John Deere Plow Planter. After 12 years, he was laid off and became Mr. Mom and began building and repairing pool cues. Tom could build or fix anything. He loved hunting, motorcycle riding, camping, and most of all cooking for the grandchildren. Tom and Barb moved to Apache Junction, Arizona in 2018 and Tom built a western looking town on their lot. Surviving are his wife and the love of his life for 48 years, Barb, daughter Jessica Hamilton, Silvis, IL, son Jason Hamilton, Apache Junction, AZ, granddaughters, Kayla Spinks, Madison Hamilton, Taylor Hamilton, and great granddaughter Sophia Spinks all from Silvis, IL, brother Dean (Vickie) Hamilton, Moline, IL, and sister Karen Hamilton, Coal Valley, IL. Tom was preceded in death by his parents and his brother Mike Hamilton.

Services will be Monday, April 11, 2022. The visitation for Tom will begin at 9:00 am followed by the Celebration of Life service at 10:00 am at Mountain View Funeral Home Chapel, 7900 E Main St., Mesa, AZ 85207. Entombment will take place immediately following. There will be a celebration of Life at Leisure Time Billiards, East Moline, IL at a later date in July.