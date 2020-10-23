Thomas J. and Alice R. Lynch

EAST MOLINE-Funeral services for Mr. and Mrs. Thomas Lynch, of East Moline, IL, will be 10 am Saturday at Christ United Methodist Church, East Moline. Visitation will be 4-7 pm Friday (Today) at the Van Hoe Funeral Home Ltd., East Moline. Burial will be in Greenview Memorial Gardens, East Moline.

Thomas J. Lynch, 93, died Thursday, October 22, 2020, at Genesis East, Davenport, IA. Alice R. Lynch, 92, died Wednesday, October 14, 2020 at her home.

Tom was born July 7, 1927, in Hammond, IN, the son of Thomas P. and Mary Ellen (Thompson) Lynch. He enlisted in the U.S. Navy when he was 17 years old and served during WWII. He married Alice Robb November 29, 1947, in Rock Island, IL. He retired as a Senior Systems Analyst from Deere & Company in 1984, after 37 years of service. He and Alice had been active members of Christ United Methodist Church, East Moline, where he sang in the choir, helped with the food pantry, and helped serve Rotary. He was an avid golfer, where he had a hole in one at Highland Springs, hole #8 in 1997. He was also Scout Master for Troop #335 Franklin School Moline, where he received the Silver Beaver Award.

Survivors include his sons, Dennis (Teresa) Lynch, Geneseo, Richard (Teressa) Lynch, Chariton, IA and Randall (Sharon) Lynch, Milan; grandchildren, Christopher, Patrick, Jeremy, Benjamin, Chad, Kelly, Nicole, Adam and Mark; seventeen great grandchildren; and a host of nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife; stepfather, Lou Maisack.

Memorials may be made to Christ United Methodist Church.

Online condolences may be left for the family at www.vanhoe.com