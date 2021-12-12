Menu
Thomas L. LaDage
1949 - 2021
BORN
1949
DIED
2021

Thomas (Tom) L LaDage

November 20, 1949-December 4, 2021

Tom was raised in Rock Island by Edris and Leon LaDage. While still at home, Tom helped his parents in their family business, the Audubon Market. In addition, he was an excellent tennis player on the high school tennis team, as well as an excellent trumpeter in the high school band. After high school Tom held several different positions before settling into the trucking industry ending his career in management with RoadLink in Rochelle, Illinois, as Service Center Manager.

Tom is survived by son Ryan, Sister Prebble, Brother Bill, niece and nephews as well as Uncle Bud Workman and cousins.


Published by The Rock Island Dispatch Argus on Dec. 12, 2021.
Very sorry about Tom. I was on the tennis team with Tom and was my doubles partner for two years. Take care and God bless.
david w heimbeck
December 15, 2021
I also played trumpet in the band and knew Tom very well. Tom and I along with others, saw Up With People together. Tom traveled with Cast A inn the fall of '68, I traveled with them Spring of '69. We spent a lot of time together in high school, but we lost touch over time. I'm very sorry to hear of his passing. Tom was a good guy, I'm sure he will be missed.
Mike Larson
December 12, 2021
