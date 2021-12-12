Thomas (Tom) L LaDage

November 20, 1949-December 4, 2021

Tom was raised in Rock Island by Edris and Leon LaDage. While still at home, Tom helped his parents in their family business, the Audubon Market. In addition, he was an excellent tennis player on the high school tennis team, as well as an excellent trumpeter in the high school band. After high school Tom held several different positions before settling into the trucking industry ending his career in management with RoadLink in Rochelle, Illinois, as Service Center Manager.

Tom is survived by son Ryan, Sister Prebble, Brother Bill, niece and nephews as well as Uncle Bud Workman and cousins.