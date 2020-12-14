Sponsored by Trimble Funeral Home & Crematory - Moline CityView Celebrations at Trimble Pointe.
10 Entries
Tara Goldsby
December 19, 2020
So, so sorry Deb. He will be missed by all on the Monday golf league
Geri and Gene Maitlen
December 16, 2020
I´m still on the grader line deb,my condolences.Tom was a good man.
George Corelis
December 15, 2020
My sincere condolences to you Deb & family. I'm so sorry. ((Hugs)) my friend.
Janet Schultz
December 15, 2020
Sending my condolences to your family so sorry about your loss
Robert Claybrook and Ida Claybrook
December 14, 2020
Dear Deb,So sooty for your loss.He was a good person and a pleasure to have known.
Roger Loter
December 14, 2020
Karen and I send our thoughts and prayers to you at this difficult time. Tom was one of those people who seemed to get better with age. He was a person who laughed with you during the good times, and shared the sorrow during the hard moments. All the best wishes for his loved ones.
Michael Cabrera
December 14, 2020
So very sorry . Our prayers are with your family. Very special friend. Will be missed.
Don and Maria Hahn
December 14, 2020
Dear Deb,
Tom was a gem of a human being. His graciousness and warm smile was exceeded only by his love of you, your children and grandchildren. I will be touch.
Love,
Aunt Pat
Aunt Pat
December 14, 2020
So sorry for your loss. Prayers and hugs.
Tom loved his family and grandchildren very much. It´s all he ever talked about.