Thomas C. Rasmussen
1941 - 2021
BORN
1941
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Esterdahl Mortuary & Crematory Ltd
6601 38th Ave
Moline, IL

Thomas C. Rasmussen

April 15, 1941-February 27, 2021

EAST MOLINE-Thomas C. Rasmussen, 79 of East Moline, passed away on February 27, 2021 at his residence.

Visitation will be from 5-7 on Wednesday, March 3, 2021 at Esterdahl Mortuary & Crematory, Ltd. in Moline. A private funeral service will be on Thursday and will be livestreamed beginning at 11:00 a.m. on his obituary page at esterdahl.com. Private burial will be at Greenview Memorial Gardens in East Moline. Memorials may be made to either Trinity Lutheran Church, Moline or to Genesis Hospice. In accordance with restrictions, attendees are expected to wear a face mask and observe social distancing.

Tom was born on April 15, 1941 in Moline the son of Clarence and May Engdale Rasmussen. He married Carolyn M. Johansen on August 5, 1961 in Erie, Illinois.

Tom was employed as an accountant with Jaydon for 39 years and retired from Vangaurd Distributing in Davenport after 12 years. He was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Moline. He was also a member of Wheel-N-Steppers Square Dance Club, Merry Rounders Round Dance Club and Quad City Society of Model Engineers. Tom had a great passion for everything railroad.

Survivors include his wife, Carolyn. Daughters, Brenda Rasmussen of Lancaster, CA, Diane Archer (David Templeton) of Cedar Rapids, IA. Grandchildren, Alec and Paige Archer. Several cousins, nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents and sisters, Jane and Joyce.

The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to all that cared for Tom from Genesis Hospice.

Memories may be shared online by visiting esterdahl.com.


Published by The Rock Island Dispatch Argus from Feb. 28 to Mar. 1, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
3
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Esterdahl Mortuary & Crematory Ltd
6601 38th Ave, Moline, IL
Funeral services provided by:
Esterdahl Mortuary & Crematory Ltd
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
The world has lost a hard working, caring and intelligent man. As his nephew (sister in law's son) I can remember many a time where he put his mind into whatever project he was working on and made something better or finished it promptly. I also remember his dedication to his family and have many great memories at his place.
Jeremy Otto
March 2, 2021
So many memories camping and dancing
Joyce and Jan Mlekush
March 1, 2021
