Thomas C. Rasmussen

April 15, 1941-February 27, 2021

EAST MOLINE-Thomas C. Rasmussen, 79 of East Moline, passed away on February 27, 2021 at his residence.

Memorials may be made to either Trinity Lutheran Church, Moline or to Genesis Hospice.

Tom was born on April 15, 1941 in Moline the son of Clarence and May Engdale Rasmussen. He married Carolyn M. Johansen on August 5, 1961 in Erie, Illinois.

Tom was employed as an accountant with Jaydon for 39 years and retired from Vangaurd Distributing in Davenport after 12 years. He was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Moline. He was also a member of Wheel-N-Steppers Square Dance Club, Merry Rounders Round Dance Club and Quad City Society of Model Engineers. Tom had a great passion for everything railroad.

Survivors include his wife, Carolyn. Daughters, Brenda Rasmussen of Lancaster, CA, Diane Archer (David Templeton) of Cedar Rapids, IA. Grandchildren, Alec and Paige Archer. Several cousins, nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents and sisters, Jane and Joyce.

The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to all that cared for Tom from Genesis Hospice.

