Thomas M. Schnerre

August 6, 1957-December 8, 2020

EAST MOLINE-Thomas M. Schnerre, 63, of East Moline, passed away, Tuesday, December 8, 2020, at UnityPoint Health Trinity, Rock Island.

Cremation rites will be accorded. Private family services will be held at this time. Esterdahl Mortuary & Crematory, Ltd., Moline is assisting the family.

Tom was born on August 6, 1957, in Dubuque, IA, the son of James and Jo Ann (Blok) Schnerre. He married Janet Howard on September 30, 1978. He later married Julie (Becker) Peiffer on December 30, 1994, in Washington, IA. Tom was a brick mason by trade and enjoyed building and construction. He loved woodworking and spent many hours in his woodshop making customized pieces for family and friends. Tom enjoyed traveling, being outdoors, and riding his motorcycle. Tom always put others first and loved spending time with family and friends. He adored his grandchildren.

Survivors include his wife, Julie; mother, Jo Ann; children, Alissa (Dave) Weber, Michelle (Shawn) Redlinger, Nicole (Ryan) Bruty; grandchildren, Lauren, Lyla Weber, Cavan, Shirley, Lucy Redlinger, Maya, Morgan Bruty; siblings, Nick (Kristen) Schnerre, Bill (Karrie) Schnerre, Mary Schnerre, Margaret (Nate) Williams, John (Paula) Schnerre, Patty (Don) Burke, Catherine (Mike) Baldwin, Amy (Jason) Alwood, Ben (Gabriella) Schnerre; 35 nieces and nephews; 25 great nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his father.

