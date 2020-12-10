Menu
Thomas M. Schnerre
1957 - 2020
BORN
1957
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Esterdahl Mortuary & Crematory Ltd
6601 38th Ave
Moline, IL

Thomas M. Schnerre

August 6, 1957-December 8, 2020

EAST MOLINE-Thomas M. Schnerre, 63, of East Moline, passed away, Tuesday, December 8, 2020, at UnityPoint Health Trinity, Rock Island.

Cremation rites will be accorded. Private family services will be held at this time. Esterdahl Mortuary & Crematory, Ltd., Moline is assisting the family.

Tom was born on August 6, 1957, in Dubuque, IA, the son of James and Jo Ann (Blok) Schnerre. He married Janet Howard on September 30, 1978. He later married Julie (Becker) Peiffer on December 30, 1994, in Washington, IA. Tom was a brick mason by trade and enjoyed building and construction. He loved woodworking and spent many hours in his woodshop making customized pieces for family and friends. Tom enjoyed traveling, being outdoors, and riding his motorcycle. Tom always put others first and loved spending time with family and friends. He adored his grandchildren.

Survivors include his wife, Julie; mother, Jo Ann; children, Alissa (Dave) Weber, Michelle (Shawn) Redlinger, Nicole (Ryan) Bruty; grandchildren, Lauren, Lyla Weber, Cavan, Shirley, Lucy Redlinger, Maya, Morgan Bruty; siblings, Nick (Kristen) Schnerre, Bill (Karrie) Schnerre, Mary Schnerre, Margaret (Nate) Williams, John (Paula) Schnerre, Patty (Don) Burke, Catherine (Mike) Baldwin, Amy (Jason) Alwood, Ben (Gabriella) Schnerre; 35 nieces and nephews; 25 great nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his father.

Memories may be shared online by visiting esterdahl.com.


Published by The Rock Island Dispatch Argus on Dec. 10, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Love, Kevin, Beth, Liam & Luca
February 22, 2021
Auntie Jo, so sorry to hear about the loss of your son and my cousin Tom. Our prayers are with you, his family and friends.
Cathy Lovemark
December 10, 2020
To Julie and family, we are so sorry for your loss. Our little neighborhood will always remember Tom as one who reached out to all who lived there when in need. He was truly a kind and generous person. Even though we moved in August I still miss hearing his motorcycle slowly head down the road to wherever he may be headed. We will never forget our small neighborhood and the wonderful people who live there. Our thoughts and prayers reach out to you and your family
Mike and Rose Hayes
December 10, 2020
