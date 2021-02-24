Thomas Lemar Yeager

August 12, 1935 - February19, 2021

Thomas Lemar Yeager, 85, passed away on February19, 2021 at his home in Weslaco, TX.

Thomas was born August 12, 1935, first son of William Francis and Elizabeth Florence (Dhaemers) Yeager. He graduated from Alleman High School, Rock Island, IL in 1953. Thomas later served in the US Navy, aboard the USS Boxer. He retired from the Rock Island Arsenal, Manufacturing Division as a General Foreman in 1987.

Thomas and Lois Ann Riekens-Mehus blended their families on September 10, 1971. They moved to Texas in 2000 to enjoy the milder winter weather and to play golf.

Thomas is survived by his wife, Lois A (Riekens-Mehus) Yeager; children, William (Maria) Yeager, Kenneth (Lois) Mehus, Michael (Lynnie) Mehus, Bradley (Peggy) Yeager, Timothy (Jaime) Mehus, and Thomas (Sherri) Mehus; grandchildren, Christopher Yeager, Victor Yeager, Shannon Brown, Jonathon Mehus, Rachel Mehus, Danielle (Daniel) O'Neill, Austin Yeager, Hayley Mehus, Kaitlynn Mehus, Garrett Mehus, Carrisa (Jason) Orcutt, Courtney Mehus; brother, Robert F (Nancy) Yeager; sister-in-law, Grace (William) Yeager and brother-In-law, George (Janice) A Riekens Jr., and 12 great grandchildren.

Thomas was preceded in death by his parents, William F and Elizabeth F (Dhaemers) Yeager; a brother, William Michael Yeager; a grandson, Warren Michael Mehus; a nephew, Timothy Robert Yeager; and grandparents, uncles, aunts, and cousins.

A private burial service will be held at the Rock Island National Cemetary, Rock Island Arsenal, at a date to be determined.