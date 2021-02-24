Menu
Thomas Lemar Yeager
1935 - 2021
BORN
1935
DIED
2021

Thomas Lemar Yeager

August 12, 1935 - February19, 2021

Thomas Lemar Yeager, 85, passed away on February19, 2021 at his home in Weslaco, TX.

Thomas was born August 12, 1935, first son of William Francis and Elizabeth Florence (Dhaemers) Yeager. He graduated from Alleman High School, Rock Island, IL in 1953. Thomas later served in the US Navy, aboard the USS Boxer. He retired from the Rock Island Arsenal, Manufacturing Division as a General Foreman in 1987.

Thomas and Lois Ann Riekens-Mehus blended their families on September 10, 1971. They moved to Texas in 2000 to enjoy the milder winter weather and to play golf.

Thomas is survived by his wife, Lois A (Riekens-Mehus) Yeager; children, William (Maria) Yeager, Kenneth (Lois) Mehus, Michael (Lynnie) Mehus, Bradley (Peggy) Yeager, Timothy (Jaime) Mehus, and Thomas (Sherri) Mehus; grandchildren, Christopher Yeager, Victor Yeager, Shannon Brown, Jonathon Mehus, Rachel Mehus, Danielle (Daniel) O'Neill, Austin Yeager, Hayley Mehus, Kaitlynn Mehus, Garrett Mehus, Carrisa (Jason) Orcutt, Courtney Mehus; brother, Robert F (Nancy) Yeager; sister-in-law, Grace (William) Yeager and brother-In-law, George (Janice) A Riekens Jr., and 12 great grandchildren.

Thomas was preceded in death by his parents, William F and Elizabeth F (Dhaemers) Yeager; a brother, William Michael Yeager; a grandson, Warren Michael Mehus; a nephew, Timothy Robert Yeager; and grandparents, uncles, aunts, and cousins.

A private burial service will be held at the Rock Island National Cemetary, Rock Island Arsenal, at a date to be determined.


Published by The Rock Island Dispatch Argus on Feb. 24, 2021.
I was so sad to hear when Uncle Tom passed away. I wish we would have spent more Yeager family time together along with my cousins and including getting to know the Mehus boys. With Uncle Tom´s & my Dad, Mike passing I hope we can continue to have our family reunions. I think Uncle Tom & Dad would like that! May Uncle Tom Rest In Peace and you and Dad don´t raise to much trouble upstairs!! Love you and will miss you! Kelly Clayborn (Yeager)
Kelly Clayborn (Yeager)
April 8, 2021
My condolences to you and your family. May god bless you all.
Tina Kress
February 27, 2021
Sorry for the loss of Tom. He was a wonderful cousin. Les sends his condolences too. I really wanted to have another birthday celebration.
Daria and Leslie Marlow
February 24, 2021
Tom not only interview me for the machinists aprentiship program, but was also the General Foreman for the program. He always had time to provide advice and because of his mentorship I not only graduated at the top of my class, but had a very successful career, some more of it working for him. Good man, surely left a lasting impact on earth.
Jim Glaser
February 24, 2021
Dear Lois and Family! Hugs and Prayers to you all! Proud to have known Tom!
John Barton
February 24, 2021
So sorry to hear of your loss. My prayers are with you and your family.
Lynn DeRoche
February 24, 2021
Sorry for your loss, prayers for your family.
Joyous Duex
February 24, 2021
The best boss I have ever worked for, I think of him often as he taught me well. Rest in piece.
Jerry christy
February 24, 2021
