Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Rock Island Dispatch Argus
The Dispatch-Argus Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Tiffany Christine Johnson
1966 - 2021
BORN
1966
DIED
2021
ABOUT
Rock Island High School
FUNERAL HOME
Bertas Funeral Home & Cremation Services - Chaska
200 W 3RD ST
Chaska, MN

Tiffany Christine (Collins) Johnson

May 9, 1966-September 30, 2021

Tiffany Christine (Collins) Johnson, age 55, of Chaska, MN, ascended into heaven Thursday, September 30, 2021 at Ridgeview Medical Center, Waconia, MN, after her courageous battle with pancreatic cancer.

Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, October 9, 2021 at 1:30pm at Lake Auburn Moravian Church, 7460 Victoria Drive, Victoria, with Pastor Rick Newswanger officiating. The burial will take place at Lake Auburn Moravian Cemetery, Victoria, following services.

Tiffany was born on May 9, 1966 in Rock Island, IL to William and Debbi (Valentine) Collins, the oldest of 3 children. She was a member of Edgewood Baptist Church in Rock Island, IL. She graduated from Rock Island High School in 1984 and then attended Black Hawk College, Moline, IL, on a full scholarship for music. Tiffany moved to Minnesota in 1994 and later attended Hennepin Technical College where she graduated with high honors as a licensed dental assistant. On June 8, 2013 she married Lamont Johnson in Chaska, MN. For many years, Tiffany enjoyed driving a school bus for the Eastern Carver County School District. However, her true passion was her business called Northern Mittens where she handcrafted cozy mittens and whimsical, one of a kind, creations. Although she found most of her happiness in her sewing room, Tiffany also loved spending time in her hot tub, singing and music.

Tiffany was preceded in death by grandfather, Jack Valentine; Grandmother, Juanita Collins; Aunt, Frieda (Collins) Willhide; and father-in-law, Gerald Johnson.

Survivors include her husband, Lamont; children, Taylor (Logan Bassett) Almquist of Prior Lake, Marissa (Wayne) Michael of Mayer; grandchildren, Jordan Michael and Tiffany Bassett; parents, William and Debbi Collins of Rock Island, IL; mother-in-law, Ruth Johnson of Victoria; brothers, Ted Collins of Galesburg, IL, Hunter (Carrie) Collins of Rock Island, IL; niece, Allison Collins of Rock Island, IL; aunt, Donna Baird of Surprise, AZ; stepdaughters, Suzanne (Mark) Schmitz of Carver and their children, Ella and Hayden; Amanda (Jim) Brandel of Ogilvie and their children, Zachary, Emily and Audrey; Kelsey (Travis Krinkie) Johnson of Blue Earth and their children, Luca and Mckenna; Lauren Johnson of Woodbury; sister-in-law and brothers-in-law, Carolyn (Paul) Higgins of Grand Marais, Van (Lisa) Johnson of Victoria, Clayton Johnson of Plymouth; other relatives and many friends.

Funeral arrangements are with the Bertas Funeral Home of Chaska, MN. (952) 448-2137. www.bertasfh.com


Published by The Rock Island Dispatch Argus on Oct. 5, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
9
Funeral service
1:30p.m.
Lake Auburn Moravian Church
7460 Victoria Drive, Victoria, MN
Funeral services provided by:
Bertas Funeral Home & Cremation Services - Chaska
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Bertas Funeral Home & Cremation Services - Chaska & Cremation Services.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
4 Entries
Rest sweet girl until we meet again! You are the bravest person and loved by [email protected]! I will never forget you!!
Barbara Widener and family
Friend
October 10, 2021
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Terry L Gilbert
Other
October 6, 2021
Bill and Debbie - so sorry for your loss. Prayers for your Family.
Larry & Louise Lingafelter
October 6, 2021
She was a great person to know. It was great to see her smile at a vikings game at Vic's. I'm going to miss that personality and charm. God bless.
Randy Roth
Friend
October 2, 2021
Showing 1 - 4 of 4 results