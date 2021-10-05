Tiffany Christine (Collins) Johnson

May 9, 1966-September 30, 2021

Tiffany Christine (Collins) Johnson, age 55, of Chaska, MN, ascended into heaven Thursday, September 30, 2021 at Ridgeview Medical Center, Waconia, MN, after her courageous battle with pancreatic cancer.

Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, October 9, 2021 at 1:30pm at Lake Auburn Moravian Church, 7460 Victoria Drive, Victoria, with Pastor Rick Newswanger officiating. The burial will take place at Lake Auburn Moravian Cemetery, Victoria, following services.

Tiffany was born on May 9, 1966 in Rock Island, IL to William and Debbi (Valentine) Collins, the oldest of 3 children. She was a member of Edgewood Baptist Church in Rock Island, IL. She graduated from Rock Island High School in 1984 and then attended Black Hawk College, Moline, IL, on a full scholarship for music. Tiffany moved to Minnesota in 1994 and later attended Hennepin Technical College where she graduated with high honors as a licensed dental assistant. On June 8, 2013 she married Lamont Johnson in Chaska, MN. For many years, Tiffany enjoyed driving a school bus for the Eastern Carver County School District. However, her true passion was her business called Northern Mittens where she handcrafted cozy mittens and whimsical, one of a kind, creations. Although she found most of her happiness in her sewing room, Tiffany also loved spending time in her hot tub, singing and music.

Tiffany was preceded in death by grandfather, Jack Valentine; Grandmother, Juanita Collins; Aunt, Frieda (Collins) Willhide; and father-in-law, Gerald Johnson.

Survivors include her husband, Lamont; children, Taylor (Logan Bassett) Almquist of Prior Lake, Marissa (Wayne) Michael of Mayer; grandchildren, Jordan Michael and Tiffany Bassett; parents, William and Debbi Collins of Rock Island, IL; mother-in-law, Ruth Johnson of Victoria; brothers, Ted Collins of Galesburg, IL, Hunter (Carrie) Collins of Rock Island, IL; niece, Allison Collins of Rock Island, IL; aunt, Donna Baird of Surprise, AZ; stepdaughters, Suzanne (Mark) Schmitz of Carver and their children, Ella and Hayden; Amanda (Jim) Brandel of Ogilvie and their children, Zachary, Emily and Audrey; Kelsey (Travis Krinkie) Johnson of Blue Earth and their children, Luca and Mckenna; Lauren Johnson of Woodbury; sister-in-law and brothers-in-law, Carolyn (Paul) Higgins of Grand Marais, Van (Lisa) Johnson of Victoria, Clayton Johnson of Plymouth; other relatives and many friends.

