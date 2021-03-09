Menu
Tika Teague
1947 - 2021
BORN
1947
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Sullivan-Ellis Mortuary, Ltd.
1902 Third Avenue
East Moline, IL

Ms. Tika Teague

February 10, 1947-February 27, 2021

Ms. Tika Teague (affectionately known as "Mama", "Granny T", "Emma", "Aunt Em"), was born February 10, 1947, in Paris Tennessee. She was the daughter of Otha and Dorothy Teague. She fought a good fight, she finished her course on Saturday, February 27, 2021.

Tika, was a graduate of United Township High School in East Moline, Il, and also attended Black Hawk College in Moline, Il. She was a vibrant, colorful, and spunky woman who never met a stranger. She lived life. She was an animal lover and her four legged fur babies, Pumpkin and Chloe were her girls. She was a member of Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist church in East Moline, Illinois and later became a member of Grace City Church in Rock Island, Illinois where she was a part of the "Keep them Covered" campaign and served faithfully as an usher and was a part of the flag team and drama department. She loved to dance and she praised God in liturgical dance. She enjoyed telling her story of where God had brought her from and she did not hesitate to let you know that it was only by the grace of God.

Ms. Teague leaves to cherish her memory and the celebration of her life with her children: LaSaundra Shivers-McCoy, Bloomington, IN, and LaJohnna Shelton, Indianapolis, IN; sibling: Otha Teague Jr. (Marilyn), Chicago, IL; 5 grandchildren, 3 great grandchildren, a host of nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her father Otha Teague Sr. and mother Dorothy L. Teague, brother James O. Teague, sister Elizabeth A. Milton, nephews Ray Jenkins and James Teague Jr.

The visitation is Friday, March 12, 2021, 10:00am–12pm at Sullivan-Ellis Mortuary, East Moline, Illinois. The graveside service is Friday, March 12, 2021 from 1:00pm–3:00pm at Riverside Cemetery, Moline, Illinois.


Published by The Rock Island Dispatch Argus on Mar. 9, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
12
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 12:00p.m.
Sullivan-Ellis Mortuary, Ltd.
1902 Third Avenue, East Moline, IL
Mar
12
Graveside service
1:00p.m. - 3:00p.m.
Riverside Cemetery
Moline, IL
Funeral services provided by:
Sullivan-Ellis Mortuary, Ltd.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Wow this is a hard one, we go back a life time it was always good to see you and when I did you always had a smile. God has gained another Angel. Condolences to Uncle Otha Saundra and Johanna and family. Rest easy Emily
TC McGinnis Chatman
March 11, 2021
So sorry to hear of Tika passing she was always kind and lots of fun I am praying for the family .
Lagina Carrell Stewart
March 11, 2021
So sorry for your loss, I went to UTHS and had classes with Emma. Prayers going out to the family.
Gail Tolliver Van Damme
March 10, 2021
So sorry for your loss Otha, Saundra and Johnna, and other family members. Praying for you all!
Terri McGinnis
March 9, 2021
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Bette Stones
Friend
March 9, 2021
Emma was a very sweet person and very friendly in school. May she RIP
Thomasa Garcia Shadden
March 9, 2021
Bette Stones, San Clemente, CA
March 9, 2021
Showing 1 - 7 of 7 results