Timmothy J. Rexroth
ABOUT
Prophetstown High School
FUNERAL HOME
Sullivan-Ellis Mortuary, Ltd.
1902 Third Avenue
East Moline, IL

Timmothy J. Rexroth

November 17, 1961-April 1, 2022

Timmothy J. Rexroth, 60, passed away Friday, April 1, 2022 at his home.

There will be no services.

Timmothy Joseph Rexroth was born November 17, 1961 in Moline, Illinois; the son of Kenneth and Mary Jo (Larvenz) Rexroth. He attended Prophetstown High School. Timmothy worked as a parts manager for McLaughlin Body Co,. last working in 2002.

Timmothy's biggest passion was collecting vinyl albums and NASCAR racing. He also enjoyed playing racing video games. Timmothy had a special place in his heart for his cat of twenty years, Boscar.

Those left to cherish his memory are his father, Kenneth Rexroth, Moline, his sister, Deana Rexroth, Moline, his nephew, Shon Rexroth, Moline, a host of aunts, uncles, and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Mary Jo Rexroth, and his uncle, Ron Larvenz.

Online condolences may be left at sullivanellisltd.com.


Published by The Rock Island Dispatch Argus on Apr. 6, 2022.
