Timothy S. Hussey
FUNERAL HOME
Trimble Funeral Home & Crematory - Moline
701 12th St
Moline, IL

Timothy S. Hussey

March 6, 1943-December 30, 2021

ROCK ISLAND-Timothy S. Hussey, 78, of Rock Island, Illinois, died Thursday, December 30, 2021, in his home.

Services are 11 a.m. Wednesday at The House, 2623 5th Avenue, Rock Island, with Pastors Gregg Hampton and Jenn Swift officiating. Visitation is 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at the church. Private burial will be at a later date. Memorials may be made to Rock Island High School Class of 1961 for their projects. Trimble Funeral Home, Moline, is serving the family.

Timothy Stewart Hussey was born March 6, 1943, in Davenport, Iowa, to Stewart and Delores (Edom) Hussey. He married Connie McBride on May 7, 1966, in Rock Island. He served in the US Army National Guard. Tim worked for several building supply companies, including Rock Island Millwork and Lowe's, retiring from Home Depot. His heart was in what he did for his church. He was on the Administrative Board and chaired the Education Department at First United Methodist Church, Rock Island; was a Methodist Lay Speaker; and Chairman of the Board of Chrysalis Youth Ministry. He was currently active in The House. He had been an active supporter of the Rock Island High School Booster Club and the Rock Island Music Association, and was organizer and coach for the local church softball league. Tim loved Jesus, his family and friends, and people in general.

Tim is survived by his wife, Connie; four children and spouses, Timothy Hussey, Laura and Jeff Meyers, Juliet and Bill Minard, and Cynthia and Gregg Hampton; and ten grandchildren, Ian Hussey, Sarah, Jack, and Mark Meyers, Maddy and Lexi Minard, and Brennan, Liam, Wallace and Adley Hampton.

The service will be lived streamed, and the link will be posted on Tim's tribute page at TrimbleFuneralHomes.com, where friends can share stories and condolences.


Published by The Rock Island Dispatch Argus on Jan. 2, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
4
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
The House
2623 5th Avenue, Rock Islland
Jan
5
Service
11:00a.m.
The House
2623 5th Avenue, Rock Islland
Funeral services provided by:
Trimble Funeral Home & Crematory - Moline
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Dear Connie and family, Although you were my neighbor and childhood playmate, Connie, I got to know Tim in junior high and high school in the Class of '61. He was an outstanding citizen, and well liked in our school days. We all knew and admired Tim. I send my heartfelt sympathy to the Hussey family. There's a special place in heaven for guys like Tim. Peace be with you. May God bless your family. Judy (Earle) Waters
Judy (Earle) Waters
January 8, 2022
I am saddened to hear that Tim has gone to be with the Lord. Tim used to call on me at Beach Building Center when he was with RI Millwork and Moehl Millwork. I also worked with him when he came to work with us at Beach. Tim was a very kind and gentle man with a vast amount of experience and knowledge. I enjoyed him and working with him for several years. I pray that God will bless your family in this time of sorrow. It was an honor to have had Tim as a part of my life.
Curt Degner
Work
January 4, 2022
My love and prayers go to Connie and her family I will always treasure our friendship and the fun we had with our cardclub
Lynne Suess
Friend
January 3, 2022
Connie - So sorry to hear of your loss. Larry remembers Tim from the Rocky class of 1961. My daughter, Kim McClellan, worked with you at Eugene Field. Keep all your good memories in your heart....
Larry and Louise Lingafelter
January 3, 2022
Sending sincere sympathy to Connie and family! My prayer is that wonderful memories bring laughter, comfort and peace to you! With love and blessings!
Deb (Debby) Bergeson-Graham
January 1, 2022
