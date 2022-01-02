Timothy S. Hussey

March 6, 1943-December 30, 2021

ROCK ISLAND-Timothy S. Hussey, 78, of Rock Island, Illinois, died Thursday, December 30, 2021, in his home.

Services are 11 a.m. Wednesday at The House, 2623 5th Avenue, Rock Island, with Pastors Gregg Hampton and Jenn Swift officiating. Visitation is 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at the church. Private burial will be at a later date. Memorials may be made to Rock Island High School Class of 1961 for their projects. Trimble Funeral Home, Moline, is serving the family.

Timothy Stewart Hussey was born March 6, 1943, in Davenport, Iowa, to Stewart and Delores (Edom) Hussey. He married Connie McBride on May 7, 1966, in Rock Island. He served in the US Army National Guard. Tim worked for several building supply companies, including Rock Island Millwork and Lowe's, retiring from Home Depot. His heart was in what he did for his church. He was on the Administrative Board and chaired the Education Department at First United Methodist Church, Rock Island; was a Methodist Lay Speaker; and Chairman of the Board of Chrysalis Youth Ministry. He was currently active in The House. He had been an active supporter of the Rock Island High School Booster Club and the Rock Island Music Association, and was organizer and coach for the local church softball league. Tim loved Jesus, his family and friends, and people in general.

Tim is survived by his wife, Connie; four children and spouses, Timothy Hussey, Laura and Jeff Meyers, Juliet and Bill Minard, and Cynthia and Gregg Hampton; and ten grandchildren, Ian Hussey, Sarah, Jack, and Mark Meyers, Maddy and Lexi Minard, and Brennan, Liam, Wallace and Adley Hampton.

The service will be lived streamed, and the link will be posted on Tim's tribute page at TrimbleFuneralHomes.com, where friends can share stories and condolences.