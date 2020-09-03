Timothy J Moran

November 30, 1956- August 31, 2020

ROCK ISLAND-Timothy J Moran, 63, of Rock Island, passed away Monday, August 31, 2020 at home. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Cremation rites have been accorded. Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island is assisting the family with arrangements. Memorials may be made in care of the family.

Tim was born on November 30, 1956 in Rock Island, a son of Charles "Big Pat" and Vivian (Green) Moran. He married Darla Dill on November 23, 1985 in Reynolds, Illinois. Tim worked as a truck driver at Miller Container, Ferrellgas, and Thoms Proestler for several years. He most recently was a salesman at Leath'slumberland Furniture. He could sell dirt to a farmer! Tim was the Vice President of the Quad City Bass Club and organized the children's tournament in LeClaire. Tim was known for his humor and strong voice. He loved hunting and fishing with his son and grandchildren and cheering on his grandchildren at sporting events. He was also a great cook. Tim enjoyed traveling and camping in his motorhome, morel mushroom hunting, spending time in the woods, and above all spending time with his family, friends, and hunting dogs. In his early years, Tim enjoyed riding horses and barrel racing.

Those left to cherish his memory include his wife, Darla; children, Timothy "Joe" (Aubrey) Moran, Milan and Donetta "Babe" Gallardo, Simi Valley, CA; grandchildren, Makenzy, Madelyn, Savannah, Vivian, and Jordan; sister-in-law, Terrie (Randy) Skiff; and several nieces, nephews, and friends.

Tim was preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Colleen Raymond and Patsy Gross; and mother-in-law, Juanita Sproston.

