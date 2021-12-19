Timothy Allen Miller
August 18, 1950-December 14, 2021
Timothy Allen Miller passed away at the age of 71 on December 14, 2021, at his home in Milan, IL. He was born in Fargo, ND on August 18, 1950, to Joseph and Gertrude (Weis) Miller. He was the fourth child of six siblings: Joel (Mary), Lawrence (Joanne), Thomas (Shirley), Michael (Pattie), and Mary McGraw.
He married his first wife, Kristine (Beschta) Brockes in 1968. They had two children, Tina (Mark) Rowden (Dixon, MO), and Trish Miller (Michael Lanzone); West Cape May, NJ. In 1981, Tim met the love of his life, the "Good Lady", Jacqueline Goodman (Milan, IL). Married on April 16, 1981, they spent the next 40 years together. In 1982, Tim found his passion in the RV manufacturing sales as a representative selling to RV dealerships across the country, retiring in 2015.
Tim and Jacque bought the property at Kelsey Lake in 1995 and built their dream home as a retreat for themselves and their immediate and extended family. Family has always been Tim's priority. Nothing made him happier than bringing family together. His positive attitude and generosity touched many.
In addition to those above, Tim is survived by his Aunt Viola Miller (Galesburg, ND); grandkids, Kristi Rowden (Dixon, MO), Megan (Zach) Begner, (Oshkosh, WI), Stephen (Monet Farhat) Rowden (Dallas, TX), Phoebe and Willow Lanzone (West Cape May, NJ); a great-grandchild, "Baby Begner,'' arriving in April 2022, "the son he never had," his great-nephew Jacob Miller (Fargo, ND); brother-in-law, Terry Goodman, and a slew of beloved cousins, nieces, and nephews. Preceding him in death were his parents, three older brothers, Joel, Larry, and Tom; nephew Joel, Jr.; niece, Darcy; father-in-law, Vernon Goodman, and brother-in-law, Raymond Goodman.
Services will be held at Wendt Funeral Home on Tuesday, December 21, 2021, at 1 pm.
Family and friends are invited to share memories and express online condolences at wendtfuneralhome.com.
Published by The Rock Island Dispatch Argus from Dec. 19 to Dec. 20, 2021.