Timothy B. Terronez

February 3, 1957-March 26, 2021

MOLINE-Timothy B. Terronez, 64, of Moline, Illinois, died Friday, March 26, 2021, at OSF Saint Francis Medical Center, Peoria, Illinois.

A Mass of Christian Burial is at Noon Wednesday, March 31, at St. Mary's Catholic Church, Moline, with Father Antonio Dittmer officiating. Visitation is one hour prior to services. Cremation will take place following services. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to an education fund for his granddaughter.

Timothy Blaze Terronez was born February 3, 1957, in Moline, to Bennie and Belen Olivia (Lopez) Terronez. He married Leasa Gustafson, with whom he had a daughter. The couple remained close friends after divorcing. He attended Palmer College of Chiropractic and received certifications as both Chiropractic and Radiology technician and used his skills over the years to help family, friends and runners at the Bix.

He spent time at the Moline YMCA, volunteered for the Augustana track program, and competed in the Senior Olympics.

Tim was a sports enthusiast and never missed an opportunity to attend the games or meets of his many nieces, nephews and cousins. He was humorously known for jumping on the bandwagon of professional teams every season simply because he wanted to be part of rooting for the winning team.

He was affectionately known to many as "Brother Tim" because he always greeted others as his "Brother" He often referred to himself as "Bad Boy Tim" and this is how he will be remembered.

Survivors include his daughter, Omelia Blaze Marie Terronez of Huntington Beach, California; granddaughter, Barbara Reign Blaze Belle Terronez; father, Bennie Terronez; siblings, Cynthia (Rudolph) Colino, Louisa (Kerry) Ewert, Mario Terronez, and Steven (Barbara) Terronez; special friends, Chad Thomas and Fred Whiteside; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his mother.

View Tim's online memorial at TrimbleFuneralHomes.com.